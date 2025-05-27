A new paper by lead author Scott McLachlan has been published in the journal Computers in Biology and Medicine. It provides an important application of Bayesian networks (BNs), incorporating large-scale data with expert causal knowledge, to predict preganancy outcomes. The model incorporates multiple factors that may be known at different stages before and during preganancy. As with all BN models, it is possible to get outcome predictions with as few or as many observations of these factors that are known. The paper shows that predictions are accurate and, more importantly, the model can be used at any time during pregnancy for risk assessment and mitigation. It is therefore a potentially important decision-aid tool for both clinicians and pregnant women.

Abstract Efforts to fully exploit the rich potential of Bayesian Networks (BNs) have hitherto not seen a practical approach for development of domain-specific models using large-scale public statistics which have the potential to reduce the time required to develop probability tables and train the model. As a result, the duration of projects seeking to develop health BNs tend to be measured in years due to their reliance on obtaining ethics approval and collecting, normalising, and discretising collections of patient EHRs. This work addresses this challenge by investigating a new approach to developing health BNs that combines expert elicitation with knowledge from literature and national health statistics. The approach presented here is evaluated through the development of a BN for pregnancy complications and outcomes using national health statistics for all births in England and Wales during 2021. The result is a BN that when validated using vignettes against other common types of predictive models including logistic regression and nomograms produces comparable predictions. The BN using our approach and large-scale public statistics was also developed in a project with a duration measured in months rather than years. The unique contributions of this paper are a new efficient approach to BN development and a working BN capable of reasoning over a broad range of pregnancy-related conditions and outcomes

