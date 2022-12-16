Playback speed
A Study in Stupidity

Does the covid vaccine really lower your risk of being in a car accident?
Martin Neil
Norman Fenton
Dec 16, 2022
I think it’s fair to say that people who do no regular exercise are less likely to be involved in an accident in a gym than those who exercise regularly. But we certainly wouldn’t conclude that not doing regular exercise is good because it decreases your chances of being injured in a gym.

But that conclusion is essentially no different to the claims ma…

