I’ve been going through old correspondence for some of the most blatant examples of academic bias and corruption in preparation for a book I am planning to write on the subject.

One of the most astonishing examples occured in July 2011 when I wrote the following piece on our old Probability and Risk blog.

Using Bayes to prove Obama did not write his own book? There have been many questions about the closeness of President Obama’s relationship with Weather Underground terrorist Bill Ayers. A whole new angle on the relationship has been raised in Jack Cashill’s book Deconstructing Obama. Using information in this book Andre Lofthus has applied Bayes Theorem to conclude that Bill Ayers actually was the ghost writer for Obama’s best selling book Dreams from My Father.



Loftus’s analysis is based on a) a comparison of Dreams with one of Ayers’s own books Fugitive Days; and b) a comparison of Dreams with a different book Sucker Punch based on similar material to that of both Dreams and Fugitive Days.



Specifically in a) there were 759 similarities, of which 180 were categorized by Cashill as “striking similarities”, whereas in b) Cashill claims there were just six definite similarities, with a maximum of sixteen possible or definite similarities. As Lofhus’s Bayesian analysis is not complete I have done my own analysis here. My own conclusions are not as definite. The evidence does indeed provide very strong support in favour of the books being written by the same author. However, if you have a strong prior belief that the books were written by different authors (say you are 99.9% sure) then even after observing the evidence of 180 striking similarities, it turns out that (with what I believe are more reasonable assumptions than made by Lofhus) there is still a better than 50% chance that the books were written by different authors.

This was probably the first time I had witten an article that could be regarded as slightly ‘political’. I felt that, as it was a hot topic at the time and the claims about Obama’s book were based on a Bayesian argument, it was important to do a more thorough Bayesian analysis of the claims. Note that I was clearly critical of Lofhus’s definitive claim that the books were written by the same author, so it would be wrong to conclude that my piece was an attack on Obama. However, it turns out that anybody raising even the faintest possible criticism of then President Obama opened themselves up to being called a far-right conspiracy theorist - especially by academics who, almost universally regarded him as one of the greatest ever gifts to mankind.

Now it so happens at that time I had not yet been cancelled or censored for my ‘political views’ - probably because I had never made them public. In fact, on the contrary, I had been very successful in getting large research grants and publications in the most prestigious journals.

One of my major research topics was on the use of statistics and Bayesian probability reasoning in the law, especially in relation to the use of DNA and other types of forensic evidence. Because of this I had been engaged as an expert witness or consultant in several high profile criminal and civil cases. In many of the cases I was helping defence lawyers challenge charges or convictions based on questionable forensic evidence. Some of these were considered possible ‘miscarriages of justice’ cases. Although I did not realise it at the time, part of the reason for my ‘popularity’ among legal scholars was likely due to the work I was doing being seen as supporting ‘social and legal justice’, i.e. being firmly part of the left-wing and woke blob. That is likely why, for example, I managed to form a consortium called Bayes and the Law that involved very nearly every major legal scholar in the world. I had also got some institutional funding from Queen Mary to fund a a researcher to help manage the consortium on the assumption that I would be able to get more substantial research funding from the Research Councils.

Moreover, as confirmation of how good my contacts were at the time, I had a working relationship with Bernard Silverman who was the Government’s Chief Scientific Advisor to the Home Office then. Bernard - a very nice and brilliant man - had himself been a member of the Bayes and the Law consortium and he notified me in July 2011 that the consortium could be the basis for major funding under the Government funded “Grand Challenge networks”. He recommended that I should get the Royal Statistical Society (RSS) involved and in particular that I should contact the Director of the “getstats” programme which was all about raising public awareness of the importance of probability and statistics in daily life. So I sent the following letter to this Director at the RSS, who I will refer to as XXXX (anybody will be able to find out who this was with minimal searching effort).

From: Norman Fenton

Sent: 26 July 2011 13:24

To: XXXXX

Cc: Norman Fenton

Subject: Bayes and the Law



Dear XXXX,



Bernard Silverman suggested I should contact you, in your capacity as Director of getstats, to seek your participation in the attached draft proposal for a grand challenge type network called “BAYESLAW:

Transforming Legal Reasoning through Effective use of Probability”.



The proposal was motivated in part by the recent legal ruling known as

“R v T” (which is the subject of the attached draft paper) that rejects

the use of Bayesian analysis for all but a very narrowly defined class

of forensic evidence.



Any thoughts on this draft proposal would be most welcome.

I have taken the liberty of adding your name as a potential participant.

Let me know if you are happy with that (if there are names who you think should be added/removed let me know). The plan would be to fund

participants’ involvement.



The proposal has already generated a lot of interest and strong support and I have secured funding for 6 months of an RA to help develop the network into some serious funding proposals.



Best wishes



Professor Norman Fenton

Director of Risk and Information Management Research School of

Electronic Engineering and Computer Science Queen Mary (University of

London) London E1 4NS.

I got the following almost immediate positive response:

From: XXXXX <XXXXX@rss.org.uk>

Date: Tuesday, 26 July 2011 at 15:54

To: Norman Fenton <norman@eecs.qmul.ac.uk>

Subject: RE: Bayes and the Law This is an interim response while I read myself in. In principle, we

would be very happy to be involved, eventually thinking beyond this to the wider question of numerical/probabilistic capacity within criminal justice. (I’m looking at stats and the police service.)



Best wishes



XXXXX



But the next day he sent this astonishing follow-up:

From: XXXXX <XXXXX@rss.org.uk>

Date: Wednesday, 27 July 2011 at 12:00

To: Norman Fenton

Subject: RE: Bayes and the Law Dear Professor Fenton, your project is very interesting. But I can't

help wondering why, of all the subjects to which Bayesian analysis might be turned for profitable result, you chose (in your recent blog) the case of the authorship of President Obama’s book, as denied by people who - to put it mildly - are politically motivated in a distinctly rightwing direction (qv the ‘Tea Party’ ambit of the journal American Thinker where the article you pick up appeared). There’s not a lot of rationality in such quarters, and a lot of arrant prejudice. If a good

case if going to be made to judges, lawyers, juries and the criminal

justice system, the company one keeps is important. There’s a

methodological point too. We can’t apply Bayesian reasoning till there’s reliable evidence to hand. You assume Loftus and Cashill provide reliable evidence. Yet their political affiliations could lead an impartial observer to wonder about their sincerity and disinterestedness



Best wishes



XXXXX



I replied:

From: Norman Fenton

Date: Wednesday, 27 July 2011 at 12:42

To: XXXXX <XXXXX@rss.org.uk>

Cc: Norman Fenton

Subject: Re: Bayes and the Law XXXXX



The whole point about the blog posting was that it showed that Loftus’s Bayesian analysis was flawed. Assuming a reasonably strong prior (that the books were not written by the same author) then even if you take the Cashill data at face value, the rational conclusion is that the books are NOT written by the same author.



But I also don’t exactly understand your concerns here. Why would a story that uses Bayes Theorem to question the integrity of the President of the USA NOT be a suitable topic for a popular blog about Bayes? And why does this have anything to do with your support for the Bayeslaw proposal?



Norman

He replied as follows:

From: XXXXX@rss.org.uk

Date: Wednesday, 27 July 2011 at 14:23

To: Norman Fenton

Subject: RE: Bayes and the Law My point was a) doubting Obama (his place of birth, citizenship, competence, authorship) is an industry for a particular rightwing formation and there's a danger that a message about Bayesian analysis in such a context could be tainted b) application of Bayesian analysis assumes the probity of underpinning data and/or the sincerity of those who collected it so, if they are questionable, isn't the analysis rendered pointless or polluted?



As for the wider point, gestats is about improving the quality of

public use of numbers (a broad category embracing risk and probability).

We’d be happy to join any effort to make justice better.



Best wishes



That was the last I heard from XXXXX, although I did get a response from Bernard Silverman after I forwarded him the correspondence. He said “I agree that XXXXX’s response is odd.”

When I showed Martin Neil the correspondence with XXXXX he said:

Well, we know that the community within which we operate does exhibit one way prejudice and is quite brazen about it. Even referring to a right wing article is viewed as a right wing political act, even if you say it is flawed (as you did but obviously for the WRONG reasons – you would have to point out that the authors motivations are flawed politically before the likes of him would be satisfied). If one was to be even handed about it, his own comments on the tea party are just as “biased”. Its verboten and its saddening that academics think like this, and so pompously too. So, we should not be too surprised by this sort of response since the most they will tolerate is silence; if they cannot get acquiescence that is. The question is what battle do you want to be engaged in here? Trade off: to get the law (or any other) project we will have to ensure our political leanings appear neutral. Not great but these are the waters we swim in. Maybe change the obama cigarette to a lollypop and add a halo?

Martin also pointed out this about XXXXX:

He’s hardly apolitical: http://membership.rss.org.uk/main.asp?page=3153 XXXXX

XXXXX is managing director, communications and public reporting at the Audit Commission. He was formerly editor of the Guardian’s Public Magazine and was chief leader writer of The Independent. David is a member of the council of the Economic & Social Research Council and chair of its research resources board. He is a trustee of the Franco-British Council. His books include Unjust Rewards, with Polly Toynbee, and Sources Close to the Prime Minister, with Peter Hennessy. You can hardly get more left wing than this!!!!

Needless to say we were unsuccessful in our bid for the Grand Challenge network funding. Moreover, many of the well-known legal scholars who had been happy to be named on the Bayes and the Law consortium subsequently cooled their relationship with us and, increasingly, our research papers on the subject were getting instantly rejected by the same people who held editorial posts on the key journals. Nevertheless, in 2015 I was succesful in getting funding for a 6-month residential programme of the entire Bayes and the Law consortium at the prestigious Isaac Newton Institute of Mathematics, Cambridge University. This even included being personally awarded a Simons Fellowship for the duration of the programme. But, how that panned out will be the subject of further stories in my collection of academic corruption.

For the record, here is the Bayes and the Law network proposal from 2011:

