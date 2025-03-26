27 March 2025 Update: See below for interesting information about the co-Director of the new programme.

We recently reported that Cambridge University announced a major new “initiative to address risks of future engineered pandemics”.

The initiative is based on the premise that we need massive investment into research for a future ‘pandemic’. And not just a natural pandemic but specifically one that is ‘engineered’.

Of course, this research has to be conducted by the usual clique of intellectual elitists. Apart from the questionable need for any such research, we were perplexed as to why exactly the responsibility for this initiative was entrusted to the Centre for Research in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (CRASSH). Regarding funding, the web page states:

The Engineered Pandemics Risk Management Programme is supported by a £5.25 million donation to the Centre for Research in the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (CRASSH) at the University of Cambridge. The team intends it to form a central component of a future Pandemic Risk Management Centre, for which it is now fundraising.

As no details were provided of where the £5.25 million donation came from we submitted an FOI request to Cambridge University to ask them.

We have now received a response and, surprise surprise, the University has refused to disclose the donor. They say:

Any further information about this donation (beyond that already published) is exempt under section 43(2) of the Act on the grounds that its disclosure would be likely to prejudice the commercial interests of the University. This is because disclosure would be likely to prejudice the University’s capacity to attract future research funding from commercial sponsors and/or philanthropic donations.

We will challenge this refusal because it is clear that the University intends to use the initial donation as pump priming in order to gain additional funding - including UK Government (i.e. tax payer) grants for this unnecessary programme.

27 March 2025 Update (thanks to Mary B for alerting us to this): There was a launch event for the new Centre on 27 Feb 2025 where we find that the co-directors are Prof Clare Bryant and Dr Rob Doubleday. Prof Bryant’s biography states:

Clare graduated in biochemistry before training as a vet in London. She was funded by the Wellcome Trust for her PhD (in London) before moving to the William Harvey Research Institute for 4 years as a Wellcome postdoctoral fellow. She then moved to Cambridge as a Wellcome Trust Career Development Fellow where she is now Professor of Innate Immunity and a Wellcome Trust Investigator.

Dr Doubleday’s biography states that he edited this curious report Future Directions for Citizen Science and Public Policy (whose Foreword was written by Sir Patrick Vallance.

More dubious funding

On the subject of UK Government funding for questionable, fear-mongering, academic research, a couple of new projects have come to our attention. The Government is paying £1 million on this project:

which includes this theme (yes, this is funded by UK tax payers):

And there is also this £10 million UK Government funded Behavioural Research UK Leadership Hub (BR-UK) (note their graphic here):

One of the three directors of th BR-UK project is none other than Prof Susan Michie, the Communist Party member who was on the UK Government SAGE committee during covid and who was instrumental in the ‘project fear’ campaign, using behavioural manipulation techniques to convince the public to abide by the mad lockdown regulations. As she said in this June 2021 interview, she felt that the covid restrictions should go on ‘forever’: