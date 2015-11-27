Another international award for the BBC documentary co-presented by Norman Fenton
Earlier this month I reported that the BBC documentary "Climate Change by Numbers" (that I co-presented) won the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Science Journalism Gold Award for "best in-depth TV reporting".
Now the programme has won another prestigious award: the European Science TV and New Media Award for the best Science pr…
