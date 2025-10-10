Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia's avatar
Patricia
1d

The universities have been at this for 20+ years and now it is right down to junior schools and no doubt infants. My advice to parents would be home school and online university. There is an organisation called Don't Divide Us doing some sterling work on this indoctrination. I have spoken to their director a few time, Alka Sehgal Cuthbert, she is brilliant. I recommend you look at their work if you haven't already. They published a letter I wrote a few years back to the then Under Secretary of State for Education. Here it is: https://dontdivideus.com/2023/04/12/letter-from-a-concerned-grandmother/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1d

I know exactly what you mean; been there, too:

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/heresy

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-institutional-suppression-of

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/dilution-a-civic-anatomy-of-institutional?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Martin Neil and Norman Fenton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture