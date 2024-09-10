Kate Wand kindly invited me to have a chat with her to discuss our new book ‘Fighting Goliath’. We originally planned to talk about the book for ten minutes and from that Kate was going to edit it down to a shorter one-minute promotional format suitable for X/twitter.

But instead of a focused ten-minute structured discussion we got chewing the fat for an hour and Kate decided to put it out as a whole podcast on her YouTube channel.

In addition to our book, we covered a lot of (unplanned) ground including a discussion on the current state of science and academia, and whether we are in a post truth era.

You can click the image below to see it or access it here.

Be sure to subscribe to Kate’s wonderful podcast channel when you visit!