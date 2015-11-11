BBC Documentary co-presented by Norman Fenton wins AAAS Science Journalism Gold Award for "best in-depth TV reporting"
1 Dec Update: the programme has now won another award.
In March I reported on my experience of presenting the BBC documentary "Climate Change by Numbers". The programme has won the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Science Journalism Gold Award for "best in-depth TV reporting". The summary citation says:
The Gold Award for in-dept…
