Biological weapons convention and the perpetuation of the pandemic preparedness pharma-industrial complex
Robert Malone authored an article a few days ago on potential updates to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) arising from lessons from Covid-19, (supposed) rapid advances in biotechnology and the threat presented by low- probability high-consequence biological risks.
This makes us both rather nervous. Here Malone is effectively arguing for proposals to enhance the biodefense and pandemic preparedness industry, now to include a large dose of AI surveillance.
Some highlights:
Move from prohibition alone to proactive, collective risk management
Binding or harmonized global standards
Integration of worst-case scenario preparedness
Enhancement of institutional infrastructure
Capacity building and global equity
And all of it to be coordinated by the UN.
You will notice the language looks familiar. Global. Equity. AI. Worst Case Scenario. This language is reminiscent of the worst kind of propagandistic phraseology deployed during Covid (for the greater good).
We have been arguing for quite some time that there was a danger that the lab-leak narrative would be used to advance the power of the pandemic preparedness pharma industrial complex. And here we have the proof.
The reasons for the changes to the BWC are based on a number of false presumptions:
That covid was a novel disease caused by a novel deadly virus (it was neither of these things).
It leaked from a lab (no it didn’t).
Non state actors can produce killer viruses in their garage (they cannot - no one can).
The biopharma complex is messing around all the time and CAN DESTROY HUMANITY (nonsense)
As we wrote here:
These assumptions buckle under scrutiny and render the notion that ‘the Covid-19 pandemic’ began as a result of a research accident’ both misleading and unsubstantiated. Indeed, readily available evidence shows a pandemic ‘began’ only when a political declaration was made, not with an empirically observable or remarkable biological phenomenon that required a response of any kind. Until the point of the pandemic declaration there was never a solid epidemiological or medical basis for alleging the existence of a pathogenic threat to the world, and only after the response was declared did mortality rise.
The concerns raised by this article in relation to this emerging agenda are shared by both of us here:
Notice there are never any official proposals for the creation of counter- balancing organisations tasked either with checking this wild fear mongering about the global risk from bioweapons, or actually challenging the underpinning (but faulty) assumptions being used to push this agenda.
Also, the word vaccine isn’t mentioned once in the article. This is a striking omission given that, if there was a bioweapon that caused harm at a global scale, it was the Covid vaccines. Thus the known risk from a known hazard is completely ignored, and we are instead expected to guard against newly invented and fictitious bogeymen.
Finally, we are sure we will now be accused of ‘supporting the creation of deadly bioweapons’, or of being unconcerned about the real risks. Let us be clear - we are absolutely against mass poisoning. It’s not a good thing. But it is perfectly possible to be absolutely set against more than one thing simultaneously, so we make no apologies for adding manipulation, exaggeration and lies to the list.
I invoked the Biological Weapons Convention in my letter challenging 'lethal virus development' back in January 2012, see: https://over-vaccination.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/open-letter-to-paul-keim-nsabb-30-jan-2012.pdf
With a follow-up in December 2012: https://over-vaccination.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/submission-to-cdc-hhs-17-december-2012.pdf
This was in response to the controversial 'gain of function' research led by Ron Fouchier in the Netherlands, and Yoshihiro Kawaoka in the US, funded by Anthony Fauci/NIAID.
In my letter dated 17 December 2012 I concluded:
QUOTE
At the European Scientific Working group on Influenza meeting in Malta in September 2011,
Fouchier beat up the results of his research, saying “this is a very dangerous virus”.5
Subsequent to the furore surrounding his controversial research, Fouchier did a 180 degree turnaround on his claims about the lethality of his lab-engineered virus. Apparently the virus he created was neither as contagious nor as dangerous as people had been led to believe.6 7 8 9 10
It seems to me there is much fear-mongering in the flu vaccine industry, a matter I touch upon in my letter to the NSABB mentioned above. There are also potential conflicts of interest.
There are forces working very hard to set up a massive international vaccines market in developed and developing countries, and I am not convinced all these vaccine products are justifiable.11 Relationships between the pharmaceutical industry and organisations such as the World Health Organisation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and others, plus governments, should be subjected to scrutiny.
For example, I am sceptical about the World Health Organisation’s Pandemic Influenza Preparedness (PIP) Framework12 and Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics’ option to “produce enough vaccines to protect the 7 billion people on our planet”.13 Given the experience of the 2009 influenza A/H1N1 pandemic which proved to be such a “damp squib”
14 it appears to be very questionable to be investing enormous sums in flu vaccines.
Who can we trust to objectively investigate this matter and protect the best interests of the public?
END OF QUOTE
How interesting to think about this now in the light of 'Covid', a deliberately manufactured crisis to terrorise and exploit the public.
It's incredible to me that people still believe that 'viruses' can be manipulated in a lab and spread around the world.
Of course I do not claim to be an 'expert' in such matters, but the notion that such a thing could be created and bounce from person to person, 'mutating' into convenient 'variants' for which vaccines could be manufactured is ludicrous, as evidenced now by the 'Covid' fiasco...
When is this scandal going to blow sky high?!
