Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
5h

I invoked the Biological Weapons Convention in my letter challenging 'lethal virus development' back in January 2012, see: https://over-vaccination.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/open-letter-to-paul-keim-nsabb-30-jan-2012.pdf

With a follow-up in December 2012: https://over-vaccination.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/submission-to-cdc-hhs-17-december-2012.pdf

This was in response to the controversial 'gain of function' research led by Ron Fouchier in the Netherlands, and Yoshihiro Kawaoka in the US, funded by Anthony Fauci/NIAID.

In my letter dated 17 December 2012 I concluded:

QUOTE

At the European Scientific Working group on Influenza meeting in Malta in September 2011,

Fouchier beat up the results of his research, saying “this is a very dangerous virus”.5

Subsequent to the furore surrounding his controversial research, Fouchier did a 180 degree turnaround on his claims about the lethality of his lab-engineered virus. Apparently the virus he created was neither as contagious nor as dangerous as people had been led to believe.6 7 8 9 10

It seems to me there is much fear-mongering in the flu vaccine industry, a matter I touch upon in my letter to the NSABB mentioned above. There are also potential conflicts of interest.

There are forces working very hard to set up a massive international vaccines market in developed and developing countries, and I am not convinced all these vaccine products are justifiable.11 Relationships between the pharmaceutical industry and organisations such as the World Health Organisation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and others, plus governments, should be subjected to scrutiny.

For example, I am sceptical about the World Health Organisation’s Pandemic Influenza Preparedness (PIP) Framework12 and Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics’ option to “produce enough vaccines to protect the 7 billion people on our planet”.13 Given the experience of the 2009 influenza A/H1N1 pandemic which proved to be such a “damp squib”

14 it appears to be very questionable to be investing enormous sums in flu vaccines.

Who can we trust to objectively investigate this matter and protect the best interests of the public?

END OF QUOTE

How interesting to think about this now in the light of 'Covid', a deliberately manufactured crisis to terrorise and exploit the public.

It's incredible to me that people still believe that 'viruses' can be manipulated in a lab and spread around the world.

Of course I do not claim to be an 'expert' in such matters, but the notion that such a thing could be created and bounce from person to person, 'mutating' into convenient 'variants' for which vaccines could be manufactured is ludicrous, as evidenced now by the 'Covid' fiasco...

When is this scandal going to blow sky high?!

Reply
Share
John Q Public's avatar
John Q Public
4h

Every goddamn time you give Malone a chance, he turns out to be a snake

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Martin Neil and Norman Fenton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture