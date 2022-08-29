BREAKING NEWS: UK Government website says vaccine not safe for pregnant or breastfeeding women
Note the various updates at bottom of page
TracyK2017 on twitter [UPDATE: she has now been suspended from twitter] has alerted a lot of people today to the fact that the UK Government has a website page with this document that was "updated on 16 August 2022" (although as explained below there do not appear to have been signific…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.