When MHRA rejected Cheryl Grainger’s FOI request for the data they held about covid vaccine adverse reactions in pregnancy, they cited a Section 22 exemption. This “provides an exemption for information that is intended to be published in the future”. Specifically, the MHRA argued that the data could not be revealed until it was published in a peer-reviewed journal, since otherwise it could be misintepreted and possibly ‘encourage vaccine hesitancy’.

As explained in this article, in preparation for the first Tribunal hearing to determine if MHRA should release the data, I submitted the following testimony about the questionable value of peer review (this was before the MHRA produced - after the deadline set by the Judge - a pre-print which they claimed answered the questions in Cheryl’s FOI request):

1. It is important for the tribunal to note that ‘peer review in reputable journals’ is a misunderstood and overrated concept in scientific publishing. I have some experience of peer review having published some 400 peer reviewed articles during my 48-year career and been a peer reviewer of many hundreds. I have also been on the editorial board of many journals. Peer review increasingly is not a measure of quality and accuracy nor an indication of validity. The following points are an assessment of how corrupt and meaningless peer review has become, especially in medical research. Few academics would publicly admit this as it would not serve their careers to do so.

2. First of all, there is little ‘independence’ in peer review. Many areas of academic research are highly specialised, often giving rise to cliques within those areas which typically revolve around a handful of established professors, their former and current PhD students and research assistants. These professors get appointed to editorial boards of journals and so can control what gets published. Papers in subjects relevant to their specialism from those who are part of their clique will be sent to review by other members of their clique.

3. With the recent exception of some medical journals (see point 7 below) all reviews for peer reviewed journals are done pro bono. I have never been paid for any of the hundreds of reviews I have undertaken. It has been considered a rite of academic passage to spend some time reviewing other academics’ research. This was intended to ensure independence from external influence and researchers could learn from others they did not work with. With increasing pressure on academics, including to continually submit papers for publication, there are far too many papers and far too few people with both the time and qualifications to review them. Undertaking a thorough review of a scientific research paper can take several days or even weeks.

4. As most reputable journals require at least 3 reviewers, it is much easier to get people you know to review papers. In fact, the more specialised the area the more likely only people in that clique will be competent to review papers in that area. In my experience I would say that it is rare for more than 1 in 10 reviews to be thorough – most are just cursory. In the most specialised areas, there will be a consensus view of what constitutes the ‘correct approach’. Any papers which challenge this consensus are likely rejected without proper review or after a process that can take several years, by which time the research is out of date.

5. Because of the difficulty of finding reviewers, many journals now invite authors to recommend reviewers. Providing the papers do not challenge a scientific ‘consensus’, the result is that a poor paper can be accepted for publication based on the authors having it reviewed by people known to them, either in the area of research or adjacent areas making it prone to positive but cursory reviews which far from maintains the independence of peer review.

6. There are also powerful non-academic interests which dictate what research is acceptable and which cliques can dominate editorial boards of the top tier journals. In the case of medical publishing those conflicts of interests involve the pharmaceutical industry and charitable foundations.

7. A recent paper[1] exposed the extent to which pharma companies are essentially paying reviewers. The effect of this on the quality and integrity of ‘peer reviewed’ research has been devastating. Professors Heneghan and Jefferson from Oxford University’s Centre for Evidence Based Medicine describe how broken the peer review system is.

8. The corruption of the peer review process reached new levels during the covid pandemic. In our book we catalogue the extent to which most well researched articles that challenge the ‘official narrative’ of ‘a deadly virus defeated by a safe and effective vaccine’ have been censored by the major journals. They rarely even get passed on to review by the Editors. Even preprint servers often refuse to publish them on the basis that they provide claims that ‘contradict WHO recommendations’. At the same time flawed or superficial papers that support the narrative – often without providing access to the data on which studies are based – are accepted. When ‘sceptics’ write letters (or papers) rebutting these flawed papers they are rarely answered and never printed. The Lancet has been one of the worst journals playing these tricks as chronicled by my own example when I pointed out the flaws in one of the most cited papers on vaccine efficacy. On some of the extremely rare occasions when papers seriously challenging the narrative get published (typically in less prestigious journals) they have been withdrawn after the most frivolous complaints.