Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Rosemary F
16h

The peer review process failed to weed out a rookie error that fataly flawed one of Simon Wessley's papers in the 1990s. He was trying to demonstrate that Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (renamed Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) was in fact depression, and not the neurological disorder that the WHO had defined more than 20 years earlier.

The selection criteria he used for his patient group excluded anyone who did not have symptoms of depression and specifically eliminated those with neurological symptoms. He pre-selected the very thing he was looking for!

The credence paid to this and his subsequent work, adopted by the government as gospel for this disorder despite being based on very poor quality and now disputed research, has lead to decades of underfunding, incorrect and harmful psychological treatments and stigmatisation of a huge untreated and very unwell patient group. Peer review was never a safeguard.

Dr Scott McLachlan
17hEdited

I would add to this our recent experience with journals based around opioid and narcotic addiction and analgesia medicine. We have undertaken a rigorous systematic narrative review of the work of the three prominent research groups in Australia that are named in policy documents and hansard and on official regulator websites as the research that has led to successive changes in Australian pharmaceutical and prescribing policy. When we sought to get the outputs of that review published, we found that members of the clique of authors in these three australian groups that we reviewed (who are primarily one large group that includes two universities and a large NGO charity) have positioned themselves on every global journal in that research domain/academic area. We were unable to identify a single journal in that domain that did not have at least two of the authors we reviewed as members of the senior editorial board. The Managing Editor of one such journal was so biased about the group (he had published several works with various members) that he even levelled accusations of defamation against me as lead author for factually pointing out the inconsistencies, conflicts of interest and other issues that were robustly evidenced within our review papers. This means that their corrupted and biased research that has made several of them very wealthy (from pharma money) and has seen pain medication access for even legitimate uses in Australia dwindle to almost nothing (except for one or two in-patent and expensive highly addictive medications that ironically come from the pharma companies who funded the research to get other out-of-patent and less addictive pain medications withdrawn from market or made extremely inaccessible).

See:

1. http://dx.doi.org/10.13140/RG.2.2.24248.66563

2. http://dx.doi.org/10.13140/RG.2.2.29943.12961

3. https://lawhealthandtech.substack.com/p/taxpayer-funded-opioid-research-in

