I did what I thought was a non-controversial interview with Mark Sutherland on 18 December - it covered my own background and upbringing, our book “Fighting Goliath” and also academic corruption. I thought I had become quite weary by now of avoiding statements that automatically get a video banned on youtube, but shortly after Mark posted it on his channel …..
Maybe it’s because I pointed out that it seems like the official covid enquiry had already decided that the main problem with the Government’s approach to lockdowns was that we didn’t lock down sooner, harder and longer. Or that, despite the kind of evidence we present in the book challenging the ‘official narrative’ being increasingly discussed in the legacy media, they were still trying to preserve major parts of it (such as the notion that the vaccine saved millions of lives). or maybe it was the Israeli flag behind Mark that triggered them ….Anyway, here is the interview on rumble:
I also did an interview with Richard House that appears in the latest issue of The Light newspaper:
Here it is in pdf form:
They are wasting their time censoring, in fact they are stupid as it merely highlights you are over the target.
I note as an aside the Daily Telegraph has markedly increased its censorship of readers comments in the last week (I have lost count of the number of times the DT has removed my comments over the last four years including video one demonstrating masks do not work. I now regard such censorship as a badge of honour.)
I sense the "pushers" of the narrative and now losing the battle, (ie panic) the data is unavoidable, many more realise the utter nonsense(at best) of what was perpetrated the non legacy media is doing a superb job of which you are a key component. Once anyone see's whats gone on they cannot " unsee it".
I sincerely hope Trump does defund the WHO as a starter but trust in our own UK medical and other services has in my view gone.
What a shockingly bad period of human history
Great article Norman - nice and succinct, and puts every lie to bed. I was never a big fan of academia before Covid, and now I am convinced that it is just as corrupt and captured as government and the media. Lets hope that 2025 brings more light into the gloom, of course ;-)