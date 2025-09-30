My interview with David Carter is now live:

About Professor Norman Fenton is Emeritus of Risk at Queen Mary University of London, having retired as Full Professor in December 2022, and serves as Director of Agena, a firm specialising in artificial intelligence and Bayesian probabilistic reasoning…

Professor Norman Fenton: Challenging Narratives on COVID, Climate Change, and Academic Freedom

In it I answer the following questions:

Why did I become an ‘academic pariah’ for scrutinising COVID-19 data?

What prompted me to leave my university role in 2022 amid growing censorship?

How has DEI infiltrated research funding, and why does it threaten meritocracy?

What does the MHRA’s reluctance to release vaccine safety data reveal about regulatory conflicts?

How did presenting a BBC climate documentary shift my views on net zero and media bias?

Is covert psychology in public policy a lingering threat to free choice?