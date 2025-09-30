Challenging Narratives on COVID, Climate Change, and Academic Freedom
An interview with David Carter of the Truth Contract
My interview with David Carter is now live:
In it I answer the following questions:
Why did I become an ‘academic pariah’ for scrutinising COVID-19 data?
What prompted me to leave my university role in 2022 amid growing censorship?
How has DEI infiltrated research funding, and why does it threaten meritocracy?
What does the MHRA’s reluctance to release vaccine safety data reveal about regulatory conflicts?
How did presenting a BBC climate documentary shift my views on net zero and media bias?
Is covert psychology in public policy a lingering threat to free choice?
If I could take one step against globalist agendas, what would it be?
The interview is also available on youtube:
DEI is yet another tool for limiting freedom of expression, curtailing careers when people with long standing academic credentials and integrity have the temerity to challenge the corrupt status quo. Even people with no professions! It isn't Diversity/Equality/ Inclusion, but 'Do as we tell you, else You Be Excluded'. What is 'Equality' anyway? A woolly word to convince the masses it's all about having equal opps? Equal outcomes? Equal incomes? No equality of opportunity unless and until a person subscribes to DEI. It is there to stifle and constrain the free thinking, the innovators, future independent leaders.
Government (Uniparty) has the younger cohorts over a barrel because they have families, mortgages, careers they worked hard for- they submit, cannot afford to rock the DEI boat, the 'Covid-19' boat and the jabs that went either it, the Net Zero boat. It is a very difficult time in history to be those ages. In fact, it's a horrendous position.
Those free from such constraints must be supportive as best they can - moral support at the very least. Even so, sans such economic imperatives/ career juggling etc, it is still a difficult thing to actively swim against the tide and be the target of peer disapproval, public censure and cancellation. The more who put their heads above the parapet the better....has a knock on effect one would hope, now that the public are to be put under the boot of mandatory digital ID.