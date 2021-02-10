Claim that "1 in 3 people who have the virus have no symptoms" is a misleading exaggeration
28 Feb 2021 DRAFT ONLY: This article is under review and will be updated. An updated analysis with new data from the Cambridge study is here
One of the major messages currently being pushed everywhere by the UK Government about COVID-19 is the claim that "1 in 3 people who have the virus have no symptoms".
A person is classified as having COVID if the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.