Climate Change Statistics
From left to right: Norman Fenton, Hannah Fry, David Spiegelhalter. Link to the Programme's BBC website
Please see Update here.
I am presenting a documentary called "Climate Change by Numbers" - to be screened at 9.00pm on BBC4 on Monday 2 March 2015. The trailer is here. This is the BBC Press Release about the programme:
BBC Four explores the science beh…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.