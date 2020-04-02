Coronavirus: country comparisons are pointless unless we account for these biases in testing (reprint of our article in The Conversation)
Coronavirus: country comparisons are pointless unless we account for these biases in testing
Norman Fenton, Queen Mary University of London; Magda Osman, Queen Mary University of London; Martin Neil, Queen Mary University of London, and Scott McLachlan, Queen Mary Univer…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.