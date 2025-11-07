We have been investigating the scientific and statistical aspects of Covid for more than 5 years now and have actively collaborated on a number of articles and campaigns in an attempt to draw the public’s attention to the egregious unprecedented and harmful policies committed by the authorities in the name of protecting us all against the (in our view specious) threat posed by ‘Covid-19’.

During the early phase (2020-2021) the three authors of this article broadly held a shared position: there was a novel virus causing novel symptoms and that, whilst we were sceptical about how deadly it was at the time, we were oftentimes broadly happy to use the label ‘pandemic’ to characterise what was occurring.

Clare’s early views culminated in the very well received book – Expired: Covid the Untold Story – wherein she exposed numerous myths about Covid-19 and the response to it, covering topics like spread, susceptibility, lethality, the role of variants, scepticism about PCR test positivity, masks, lockdowns and the fallacy of zero-covid.

Over both the early and late phases we three have discussed (and argued!) our positions in light of the latest evidence, each from a position of our past experience as viewed through the prism of our varied professional backgrounds (Clare is an Oxbridge-educated pathologist, Jonathan is a qualified medical doctor and lawyer, and Martin is a computer scientist and statistician). Collectively this created a synergistic effect whereby we were together more than the sum of the parts.

Whilst our views originally overlapped substantially with Clare’s views, since then - from the late phase, 2022 onwards - Jonathan and Martin’s views have gradually departed from many of the core positions we previously shared. Since then, our position has changed in the light of new evidence; primarily this is related to our beliefs in whether there was a novel virus at all (deadly or otherwise). Several elements of Martin and Jonathan’s research, along with that of collaborative work done with Jessica Hockett and Scott McLachlan, culminated in many of the chapters in the book, co-authored with Norman Fenton – Fighting Goliath: Exposing the flawed science and statistics behind the Covid-19 event.

Despite these differences the three of us have continued to collaborate and exchange views, attempting to maintain the ethical standards required of scientific discourse (clearly a necessity, given that no one has a monopoly on truth).

It is important to note that on the question of whether a pandemic, by any reasonable definition, had occurred as claimed by the authorities, we all agree that there was not.

Earlier this month Clare published an article on her substack primarily about the role played by China and the CCP in influencing the WHO’s response to the COVID-19 ‘pandemic’:

In the article Clare made the point that:

“The idea of pandemics was born in fear and has been used for profit by vested interests.”

To which Martin responded:

“I can’t interpret this except to view it as confirming pandemics are a social construct.” “Am I reading too much into it? If not, this is a big step change in your views.”

This triggered a lengthy and informative exchange which we thought our readers may find of interest, as (we hope) it can help illuminate those areas of disagreement and contention and identify the evidence we have for holding those differences in beliefs.

The exchange covers questions of novelty (and whether that term is even relevant), whether there was a new virus circulating, and its contribution to mortality and morbidity (and whether this presents a distinct signal distinguishable from other respiratory ailments typically attributed to colds and flus).

This exchange is set out below using the identifiers CC, JE and MN for Clare Craig, Jonathan Engler and Martin Neil respectively.

CC:

“It’s not really. I have been calling out the change in definition of pandemic and the vested interests for years starting with swine flu.

I still think there was a bug that killed people.”

MN:

“But how do you know this new ‘bug’ kills people? And, given a pandemic is a manufactured idea, do so at the same rates as the old bugs?

How do you isolate the epidemiological consequence, before versus after?

Especially given the EPIC studies demonstrate there is no causal connection between nose and lung (see here) ”

CC:

“The mortality rate in those in hospital who tested positive was way higher than those who did not.

Autopsies showed spike proteins in organs of the deceased with evidence of viral effect e.g. viral inclusions in cytoplasm.

I didn’t say it did kill more overall. I think it was similar to a bad flu.

I don’t think I understand this “How do you isolate the epidemiological consequence, before versus after?”?

EPIC did find virus in the majority of pneumonias, failed to find any pathogen in a fraction and found bacteria as well as virus in others. That is what we would expect with inadequate sampling and secondary bacterial infections. The fact that nose and lung samples did not concur does not mean that the nose samples were not causing the illness. Sampling is really not easy.”

MN:

“Come on - mortality rate in hospitals was higher in those who tested positive? This is undermined by what you just published about ventilation.

In every case SARs, MERS, SARSCOV2 all elevated mortality occurred in hospital under positive tests with those who were either already admitted for other comorbidities. Or in the case of covid who were suffering routine respiratory issues (plus panic attacks etc).

EPIC are the best studies we have. There is nothing else better AFAIK. If these are undersampled then there is little to zero evidence supporting the virus as causation construct.”

CC:

“Virus as causation is a complex argument based around more than just % with positive test results. It is based in pathology, microscopy, crystallography, molecular biology etc.

MN:

“I am happy to look at the evidence that use the panoply of measures available that demonstrate causation.

Again AFAIK there is none to little in the way of strong evidence.

Jonathan’s expose of the REACT study (here) knocked down the last pillar of evidence. PCR specificity is dead in the water (here). As are LFTs (here and here).

These tests were applied to very large samples and indeed at population levels. They have been debunked.

If other tests are more reliable then what is their evidential support? What supports ‘unusual pathology’, ‘spike protein in organ X’? Especially when competing explanations remain ignored. It is a fallacy of single cause.

Has anyone tested any other coronavirus for the equivalent signal in internal organs? How many proteins similar to those in NL63 have been found in organs bearing in mind this was once touted as a very dangerous virus upon discovery? We don’t know (see here).

The argument for a novel and deadly virus is like a stool with multiple legs. Each leg has been kicked away. The seat is now flat on the floor.

It must be very uncomfortable to sit on this stool unless it grows new legs each time one is knocked off!”

CC:

“Proving that deaths were increased is not the same as proving that there were no direct deaths.”

MN:

“The onus is on those making the claim to prove the case there were ‘direct’ deaths. This means excluding other explanations.

Fallacy of single cause. It’s always ‘the virus’.”

JE:

“Hang on…we’ve become attuned to the fraudulent ignoring of confounding when comparing vaccinated vs unvaccinated groups….but now we’re going to totally ignore the (presumably much larger) differences in the way people were treated in hospital according to their apparent status (according to the magic test) as a deadly biohazard which was dangerous to all who had to care for them?

But regardless Clare, when you say mortality rate was higher in those testing positive, what do you actually mean?

Admitted with the same symptoms, or what?

Which data are you referring to specifically?”

CC:

“Most covid positives were in-patients already.

The hospital mortality reached 20%.

Do you really think that neglect in hospitals killed one in five?”

JE:

“Really? You’re well aware about the ages and multiple co-morbidities of the recorded “covid deaths” surely. But you’re claiming a 20% mortality rate and attributing it to a virus?

(Which wasn’t killing any before test, test, test?)

You do realise that Jessica H’s theory revolves around killing (we can argue about the degree of deliberation) those who tested positive and were already in hospital - thereby creating the scary “covid deaths” spike?

So it looks like you’re aligned!”

CC:

“Let’s say it was all protocol driven.

Do you really think, fear and bad protocols could reach a mortality that high alone?

Surely you have to have very sick people in the mix too.

Doctors and nurses would not have used those drugs on people who were not sick.

And some sick people do die.”

JE:

“But what does your “mortality rate” truly mean?

And it’s notable that all the burials / cremations data and undertaker testimony says nothing that unusual happening in 2020.

Scottish testimony doesn’t support your assertion that doctors and nurses wouldn’t have used them.

They used them liberally on scared breathless people with a positive test.”

CC:

“I get that protocols killed people.

But that can be true while also having the virus killing some people.

I think it is hugely unhelpful to say that every covid death was effectively a murder / manslaughter.

We both know people who were otherwise well who nearly died - without midazolam, morphine, ventilation etc.”

JE:

“And we know that huge quantities were used.

It’s “unhelpful”. To who and why?

It’s unhelpful to those who want to stay “in the conversation” with people like Bhattacharya, Kulldorf and Gupta

They’re the anointed winners now making policy.

But they’re firmly committed ”next pandemicists”.

No thanks.

By the way, I never said that every death labeled as a Covid death was murder or manslaughter. You’re putting words into my mouth. A huge proportion of them were natural deaths, fraudulently relabeled.

We know from multiple studies, not least the Spanish morgue studies that people die with a variety of detectable pathogens, the links to death, being somewhat uncertain., Yet now we are supposed to believe that if somebody tests positive for this, they died from it? I thought you had huge doubts about attribution?

And that’s without going into the problems with specificity of the tests. Which were truly shit.”

CC:

“No. It’s unhelpful to us.

It is not provable.

As soon as we step into an ideological position, even if it is right, we lose.”

JE:

“But I could say exactly the same to you - i.e. your position owes more to ideological belief, and is not provable.

And as for “losing” - we are essentially accepting the establishment story on “the pandemic” (while throwing the sceptics a few crumbs of bullshit about “doing better next time”) and as a result we ARE losing - really really badly.”

CC:

“My position is not ideological. It is to admit there is uncertainty. There is.”

JE:

“Really? To me it looks like it’s you who holds the belief in a novel virus with absolute certainty, whereas to me that looks like a fantasy story stitched together with a lot of elements - each one of which has huge holes in it.”

CC:

“Do you think that the extra mortality within 2 weeks of injection was because of the injection?

In the first two weeks after vaccination the test positive rate was 40% higher and the mortality was higher too.

Why do you think that was?”

JE:

“No idea. The tests aren’t specific. But they do correlate to some extent to being ill.

The injections made people ill.

I honestly think that’s as much inference as you can draw.”

CC:

“What about the fact that the same people who were ill then, were then NOT ill later on.”

JE:

“What data supports that contention?”

CC:

“How about this?”

JE:

“Do you really think - given the specificity and sensitivity issues around the testing, moveable goalposts in terms of requirements for testing positive (e.g. single gene issue (here)), fraudulent attribution rules etc, that numbers like “covid deaths per million” (based on such testing) means anything specific?”

CC:

“I don’t think it’s accurate, but I do think it shows a trend.

We can agree that a positive test increased your mortality thanks to protocols, right? And that’s why summer was a reprieve.

It wasn’t just deaths that disappeared in spring 2021. Covid positives and hospitalisation did too.

Also, we have evidence of other viral infections being reactivated in that two week danger window.

Plus, low lymphocytes etc.”

JE:

“Nothing you have said, takes me anywhere near to thinking there was a novel virus in circulation. To the contrary in fact. You seem to enjoy highlighting weaknesses in all the underlying elements. Yet, you think that just because there are a lot of those elements it makes for a strong story. It doesn’t in my view.”

CC:

“That wasn’t the question. We are not asking about novelty. We are asking about whether there were deaths due directly to viral infection.”

JE:

“It seems to me that the model which would need to be true to say that people died “directly from viral infection” does not have sufficient coherence.

And anyway, I thought the parameters of this discussion WERE actually around novelty specifically.

Do you no longer believe that a novel virus escaped / was released from a lab in Wuhan directly causing waves of a distinct illness leading to deaths which, absent that release / escape, wouldn’t have happened?”

CC:

“This is where it began. “I think there was a bug that killed people”. Do you no longer believe that?

I think all viruses are novel by the definitions in use by the WHO. Novelty alone is of no importance. The implication made in 2020 that everyone was susceptible and that 85% would be infected in a first wave was utterly wrong.

However, I also think that there was a virus which (like many viruses) was new and worked its way through the population affecting around <9% of people in each wave; these people then acquired antibodies to it. I also think it was manipulated in a lab. and people died from it as well as with it because it is akin to a bad influenza rather than a mild one.”

JE:

“I’ve set out my position here.”

CC:

“That’s what I thought - i.e. some people did die of covid.”

JE:

“That’s not what I said there. Covid doesn’t exist. Where in that article do I say that some people died of Covid?

I think maybe you said that referring to the 2023 Hart piece? Perhaps you weren’t aware of that piece I wrote from 6 months ago, distancing myself from it?”

CC:

“We didn’t say anything about spread? What assertions did you think you were rejecting?

You wrote: “The HART Statement (and other articles written under the HART banner) suggest that illnesses of the type called “covid” can be linked to an individual virus, and that through various tests the “spread” of that virus can be tracked. I reject those assertions.”

I don’t see how any of the discussion here hinges on spread.

N.B. I have been calling out issues around close contact spread since 2022 (here): and wrote a book on the subject.

This is about how and why people died.

How much was iatrogenic and how much would have happened anyway.”

JE:

“If nothing spread how could a novel virus have reached people from Wuhan?”

CC:

“It did not spread from person to person. It was in the air and susceptibility determined the timing and magnitude of each wave.”

JE:

“If there was no person-to-person spread, and the spread was 100% through the air, how come there are whole countries it missed and also why did the spread appear to be aware of national and political boundaries?

Surely spread being an illusion caused by the manner in which testing was implemented is a much more parsimonious explanation for such effects?”

CC:

“It wasn’t “whole countries” it was entirely geographic regions. The fact no countries were an exception within these regions is an argument for a natural effect not a political one.”

JE:

“I don’t follow that at all. Are you arguing that there aren’t in fact distinct boundaries, each side of which had totally different “pandemic” experiences?”

CC:

“I don’t think there was a ‘pandemic’ by any reasonable definition.

No, I’m not arguing that.

The major differences were in huge regions with no exceptions e.g.Eastern vs western Europe in spring 2020 and spring 2021.Southeast Asia and Oceania through all of 2020 and 2021 before ALL of them had problems in 2022.

You seem to be referring to mortality differences across borders which were clearly protocol related.

I don’t see how any of this gets us closer to an answer of how much death would have occurred due to covid/ whatever you want to call the natural underlying illness that drove waves of killing vs iatrogenic.”

JE:

“And you think that the reason this particular release / escape caused a “pandemic” was a consequence of its unique biological characteristics, rather than human factors such as testing?”

JE:

“Do you still think it came from a lab in Wuhan though?”

CC:

“A lab. I don’t know which.”

JE:

“And you think that the reason this particular release / escape caused a “pandemic” was a consequence of its unique biological characteristics, rather than human factors such as testing?”

MN:

“Given the tests cross react with cold/flu (see articles on PCR and antigen testing) wouldn’t a natural interpretation of “waves” be those that already correspond to the naturally occurring patterns associated with these attributions, plus the additive risk presented by iatrogenic factors? Hence a large part of the signal might simply be “business as usual”.

All of this would of course be caveated by the clear data manipulation of both flu and covid data which, combined, was done to enhance perception of covid risk and to muddy the waters (making people think colds and flus disappeared when they clearly did not - see vanishing flu articles).”

MN:

“I’m still not unconvinced it wouldn’t have been impossible to seed poisoning events to kick things off using non-viral pathogens.

Evidence is slim but the (possibly) location specific overlap EVALI symptoms give pause for thought (see here).

No virus but targeted poisoning?

(I think I’ve committed a triple negative bad writing style crime here - apologies).”

CC:

“Yes.

Talking about what would have occurred vs what was additional is perhaps the compromise we need here.”

JE:

“Why do we need to find a compromise? Whose interests do finding a compromise serve?

That isn’t the objective of this exercise. It’s to find out the truth about what happened.”

CC:

“Ok - then - forget the word compromise.

I think we have found common ground, haven’t we?”

JE:

“What do you think is the common ground?

I’m getting bored observing that this is the end result of the failure to challenge the entirety of the fraud which was “covid”.

One man - already pardoned - takes the rap (such as argued here).

No accountability from anyone else pursued.

Total freedom to do it all again.”

CC:

“The common ground I thought we had reached was to be able to refer to deaths as either being inevitable deaths from natural causes or deaths from policy.

I do not think we have failed to challenge the fraud since 2020 - that is all we have been doing for five years.

Importantly, the fact some people died because of a virus should not detract from any of the other points. Why would there have to be no deaths from a virus to be able to say that the decision making was catastrophically harmful?

Even if the virus had been particularly deadly, if the policies could not work and did not work the same would hold true.

The pandemic preparedness industry is built on lies about being able to control airborne viruses with measures and being able to provide mucosal immune protection using injected vaccines. Those would be lies regardless of how deadly a virus was. It is the lies we should attack.”

JE:

“You clearly believe that a novel, man-made virus emerged in 2019, swept the world causing a novel and characteristic illness caused “covid” which killed some - albeit it is clear you also believe the response to its presence was much more harmful than the pathogen, and had we done nothing at all, all that we would have noticed was an out-of-season spike in flu.

So, what would be your response be to someone who asked:

“If scientists can - via so-called “gain of function” research, manufacture pathogens which are replication-competent and can encircle the globe inducing a characteristic illness, what is to stop them making ones which are truly dangerous? Surely, we need to be prepared for the possibility of the release or escape of such a virus, don’t we?”

CC:

“This one looked as bad as can be on paper. It did nothing.”

JE:

“Would that actually be your response to someone asking that question?”

CC:

“Yes.”

MN:

“Clare - the word novelty is used to present the virus as special and unique and, by virtue of the supposed function of these special novel features - deadly. Thus novelty carries a lot of weight with many people pushing the gain-of-function arguments.

This is a line of thinking we profoundly disagree with, arguing that these features are not that unique at all, and that the evidence to support lab-leak or wet-market narratives is woefully inadequate. They represent unsubstantiated claims, and nothing more - there is just no credible epidemiological or virological evidence available..

Our claim of function article presents a very detailed demolition of these claims. Enhanced pathogenicity cannot be engineered. If there was a virus the third option - prior endemicity of the virus “signal” has been ignored, despite it being a credible and supportable hypothesis. And the complexity of such an undertaking is beyond our current engineering capability (and will likely always be).

In fact more credible sources than us raise questions that undercut the whole “engineering killer bugs” narrative. Such as Prof. Sunetra Gupta and Prof. Denis Noble (this article).

Hence we say:

“This is no casual intellectual debate. We believe there was no pandemic by any reasonable or useful definition of the word. We also believe if there was a novel virus it was simply novel to detection and certainly not any more hazardous than other respiratory viruses. Indeed, there is now overwhelming evidence to support both propositions. Yet the global pandemic preparedness industry and public health infrastructure will not revisit the incorrect premises, beliefs and assumptions that underpin their understanding of the covid event. They appear to be unwilling to learn from the huge amount of evidence available.”

You say that it looked as bad as can be on paper suggests you were taken in by these novelty claims?

What are your thoughts on these issues?”

CC:

“I think all viruses are novel by the definitions used to declare pandemics.

This one had all sorts of nasty areas in the sequence. They were of no consequence because our immune systems are amazing.”

JE:

“Just to be clear on what you are saying...

To those who ask:

“If scientists can - via so-called “gain of function” research, manufacture pathogens which are replication-competent and can encircle the globe inducing a characteristic illness, what is to stop them making ones which are truly dangerous? Surely, we need to be prepared for the possibility of the release or escape of such a virus, don’t we?”

You would respond - if I may combine and paraphrase - that however scary something that scientists make looks “on paper”, and notwithstanding that such pathogens can encircle the globe and cause illnesses and some deaths, our amazing immune systems will always be able to cope with it such as to not justify any resources directed at pandemic preparedness?

I hope I have captured the essence, but if not, please clarify.

By way of follow-up, how would you respond to those who say “I am quite concerned about the fact that scientists can make pathogens which can spread globally and cause illnesses and some deaths, and I don’t really understand where this faith in the immune system always being able to cope comes from. I can’t see how they couldn’t do some tweaks to make it a bit more dangerous.

Can you explain further? It seems to me that the belief (that the immune system will always be able to cope with all the pathogens that scientists make) is based on the n=1 experiment of “covid”. What makes you confident that that is so generalisable?”

CC:

“The options are:

1. Respiratory virus. This requires failure of mucus lining of resp tract such that max of 15% could be susceptible.

2. Extra pathogenicity is hard because the virus stays in the lung. All they managed with tacking on everything they could find was extra microclots in the lung tissue.

3. Immune suppression is key but even with HIV and interference inhibition and upregulating PDL1 their main effect was a slightly longer illness and nothing more.

What is it you think they could do beyond those three lines of attack?”

JE:

“You do appreciate, I hope, that I am playing devil’s advocate. I myself don’t think they can do ANY of it.

But a lot of people do.

And they’re the ones who ask the kind of questions I’ve posed above.

And the thinking behind those questions is the justification of the entire pandemic preparedness industry, including global 100-day vaccine capabilities, rapid test rollout and so on.

So, respectfully, if you are going to allow the gain of function / novel virus trope to subsist (as embodied by headlines such as “Fauci research caused the lab leak which killed millions”) you also need to create and maintain a movement which addresses those questions I posed by explaining why “gain of function” research is nothing to worry about.

All I see now is a straight line between the “lab-leak” story (now accepted, tolerated and even encouraged discourse) and the enslavement of our children by a pandemic preparedness industry which people now regard as very necessary.”

JE:

“I am not sure i fully understand your position. You seem to be now saying that whatever it was it added no additional healthcare burden at all. Are you now arguing that all the harms were caused by policy response? How is this consistent with a belief that it caused a quite characteristic disease called Covid and caused some of the excess deaths? That’s something you have said before, or do you no longer believe that?

You had previously said that had nothing been done, there would’ve been an out of season flu spike. Such spikes are associated with an increased healthcare burden, causing additional illness and deaths, so presumably you think this would have been too?

If you are now saying that literally nothing would have been observed had we had no testing, then that is quite a change of position and more congruent with mine, and I think Martin’s too.

I think it’s important to bash this out as it is really the crux of it.”

CC:

“Where did I say that? “Whatever it was, it added no additional healthcare burden at all.”?”

JE:

“Regardless of whether I have read your book, can you answer: what would have been noticed if the same release / escape in Wuhan or wherever you think it happened did actually happen, but that no testing was available anywhere?”

CC:

“There is nothing in my book about scientific meddling or release.

There is nothing in my book saying the virus, in absence of policies, was the cause of the spikes.

More people would have died than otherwise - whether that would have ticked excess mortality into a high enough Z-score to be a wave - I do not know.

But denying that it was deadly is not evidence-based.

For example - this study on post mortems of covid vs flu found 9x as many microthrombus in the lungs in covid - same amount elsewhere in the body.”

JE:

“I didn’t think the parameters of this conversation were defined by what is in your book. I thought this was a conversation about what we believe based on all that we’ve read, thought about and written about.

Regardless of what is in the book, as I understand it, you ARE still saying, aren’t you, that scientific meddling (by which I mean GoF research) DID create something which spread around the world and caused a novel disease associated with some additional deaths.

I don’t think that scientists CAN do that, and you do. This IS clearly a point of difference, a difference you see as minor given all the things we DO agree on, but one which I see as hugely important.

That’s because I think that asserting that such a thing is possible is (notwithstanding your qualification that our immune systems are amazing and will always be able to cope with whatever these GoF scientists throw at humanity) acting to prop up the perceived need for a pandemic preparedness industry.”

MN:

“If our immune systems are this good then why do we need additional lines of defence, such as pandemic preparedness, and why worry about GoF?”

CC:

“I have never said any of those things. I think pandemic preparedness is setting us up for more over reactions and that gain of function is limited in what it can do. The point is, you do not have to deny the evidence of a virus in order to believe those things.”

JE:

“To be clear: My argument does not rely upon denying “the evidence of a virus”. I do, however, believe that nothing novel emerged, and the novelty trope is the most important part of the false narrative which is driving the demand for - and acceptance of - the need for “pandemic preparedness”. I do not think you will ever persuade people that it (pandemic preparedness) isn’t needed if you leave the “scientists created a novel virus which spread round the world” part of the story intact.”

END