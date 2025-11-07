Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Astragale
3d

Like many people, I have a wide circle of friends, family & acquaintances.

I’ve asked a LOT of them if they knew anyone who died from or was hospitalized with ‘covid’. A single person told me they knew a guy in his 80s who died ‘from it’.

I don’t know anyone who died from it. I had a neighbor who got 2 injections & was then hospitalized with a hemorrhage. The hospital tested him for covid & said he had it. He had no respiratory symptoms at all & didn’t believe it. They kept him for 8 days on a ‘covid ward’ & refused to let him go home!

His wife went in with a test, tested him, saw it said negative, confronted the staff & he went home with her.

My idea of a pandemic - before the WHO memory-holed the real definition - would be that your postman died, & your baker, & one or two of your neighbors & someone in your family.

I figured out fairly quickly that no-one around me was dying & no-one I knew knew anyone who was dying either!

In fact, the only sign I saw of ‘a pandemic’ was people wearing masks in the street. Because they were told to….

Just to finish, I know hospital workers might say: “Ah but you didn’t see the sick people in hospital”.

No - but every year people die in hospital from flu & pneumonia & hospital workers see them without concluding there’s a pandemic that justifies closing the world down & mandating experimental Pharma products.

A lot of us do not want to hear another word about “the next pandemic”.

We’re NOT buying it.

Elizabeth Hart
3d

re “scientific meddling (by which I mean GoF research) DID create something which spread around the world and caused a novel disease associated with some additional deaths”.

I’m not convinced by this either… Seems to me GOF is theatre to support the idea of ‘pandemics’.

‘Variants’ are also part of this - what are the authors views on variants?

In reality how does the ‘variant’ idea work? Supposedly a virus is moving through people and mutating. So how could this result in a global variant - eg Omicron - if it’s mutating around the world? For instance if the virus is mutating through people in different places all around the world, how could it develop into one dominant variant to vaccinate against? And if it’s constantly mutating how could a vaccine ever keep up?

The more I think about it, the more ludicrous it sounds. Great racket though for those who want to push products on the population over and over again, and can even manoeuvre to get it mandated for use!

