It's been a while since we last highlighted the difference between Covid-19 'case' numbers (and by extension this means also hospitalisation numbers and death numbers) and actual Covid-19 illness.
The NHS pathways coronavirus triages website (see https://digital.nhs.uk/dashboards/nhs-pathways) provides an accurate representation of actual illness due to …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.