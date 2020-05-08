Covid-19 risk for the black and minority ethnic community: why reports are misleading and create unjustified fear and anxiety
SEE UPDATED POST HERE
ORIGINAL BLOG POST DATED 8 MAY 2020 Widely reported stories like the above from the Guardian in May (stating that "blacks are more than four times more likely to die from Covid-19 than whites") and today's report from the BBC are extremely concerning. However, a new report from our research group shows that the claims are misle…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.