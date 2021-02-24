COVID-19 risk to Jews
From last year's ONS report. These figures are before adjusting for age and multiple other factors
The increased risk of COVID-19 to the BAME community has been very widely discussed. There are doubts about the extent to which socio-economic factors, rather than genetic factors, explain the increased death risk and - as we pointed out in this article - t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.