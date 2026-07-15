One of the most impressive people I met during the Covid period was the American physician Dr. Randall Bock, well known for challenging mainstream public health narratives, which led to the disruption of his medical career. His remarkable book “Overturning Zika: The Pandemic That Never Was” shows that all of the mistakes made during the Covid period had already been made during the Zika virus scare in 2016. Unsurprisingly, therefore, Dr Bock became an outspoken critic of much of the official response to Covid.

I had numerous great entertaining conversations with Dr Bock, both private and public. Here are some of the public ones on his website:

“Prof. Fenton’s Mathematical Search for Covid Truth. Is the Lancet an Ally?” (aired February 2024) — On Randall’s site · Watch

“Norman Fenton’s Fighting Goliath: COVID Narrative’s Flawed Math” (aired November 2024) — On Randall’s site





“Prof. Norman Fenton: Vaccine Study Flaws and London Challenges” (aired December 2024) — On Randall’s site · Watch





”When mathematical rigor meets institutional corruption: one professors’ stand against the new censorship” — On Randall’s site · Watch