Did the BBC documentary breach MHRA regulations on advertising and promoting medicines?
Readers of this blog will be aware of the complaints I have submitted to the BBC concerning its documentary Unvaccinated. What I was not aware of was that the programme likely breached regulations governing advertising of prescription medicines.
A group of scientists and clinicians (who have given me permission to reproduce this) have written to the Adve…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.