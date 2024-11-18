Ralph Schoellhammer is as an Austrian academic specialising in political theory and international relations - currently at Webster Vienna Private University and MCC (Mathias Corvinus Collegium) in Hungary. But many people will know him from his regular charismatic appearances on conservative news channels such as Talk TV, GB News, Sky News Australia and The Hill TV. He also writes regularly for newspapers such as the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Unherd, Spiked, the Jerusalem Post, the Washington Examiner, and the American Spectator.
Recently I spoke with Ralph on the Brussels Signal podcast to discuss our book Fighting Goliath and other issues arising from the years of covid tyranny. Here’s the full episode.
Here is how the discussion is described on the Brussels Signal channel:
They discuss the manipulation of data to create a narrative of a deadly virus, the justification for lockdown measures, and the flawed PCR test. They also explore the motivations behind the government's response to the pandemic, including potential electoral calculations and demographic considerations. The conversation delves into the AstraZeneca vaccine and the early reports of adverse reactions and deaths shortly after vaccination. The conversation covers various topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effectiveness and adverse reactions of vaccines, censorship , erosion of trust in government, and the rise of anti-Semitism.
The guest, Norman Fenton, expresses concerns about the authoritarian controls and digital IDs that may result from the pandemic response. He also discusses the impact of universities in perpetuating false narratives and suggests how to reform them.
Takeaways:
Lockdown measures were implemented without sufficient evidence to support them.
The claims of an exaggerated pandemic were based on flawed diagnostic tests.
There were serious safety concerns and flawed efficacy claims about the vaccines.
The government's response to the pandemic may have been influenced by electoral calculations and demographic considerations.
Early reports indicated adverse reactions and deaths shortly after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The AstraZeneca vaccine had serious adverse reactions reported, leading several European countries to withdraw it.
There was censorship of alternative narratives about the pandemic in mainstream media and academic journals.
The erosion of trust in government and institutions, caused by the pandemic response, has led to skepticism and conspiracy theories.
Anti-Semitism has resurfaced as a scapegoat for societal problems.
Have you read The Pfizer Papers by Naomi Wolf and Amy Kelly reporting on serious issues with the Pfizer covid vaccine? They had some 3500 volunteers reviewing, analyzing, and creating summary reports of Pfizer's own trial data released to the CDC and retrieved via Freedom of Information requests. It would be interesting to hear your comments.
Good fortune in your revelation 'Fighting goliath' because we must not let the past 5 years of lies, tyranny, coercion and dominance get forgotten or swept under the carpet! That's what they want!
I remember going to a 'Meet in the Park' session some 3 years ago. I was wearing my "Covid Unvaxxed Club" tee-shirt. A guy came up to me and said "That's old news, you've got to concentrate on Ukraine now". That's when I realise how easy people can be misled into 'forgetting' the Scanmdemic.
It didn't go away, the rules got more dictatorial, draconian and restrictive. Vax Passports were imminent, International travel was still banned to the USA. Mandated mRNA poisonous Covid injections were about to become mandated. Suddenly, idiots forgot what was about to remove the last vestiges of their FREEDOM and decided Ukraine was suddenly their serious priority MISSION!
Exactly as the New World Order had anticipated. Their belief was - "The idiots have already forgotten what we did so we can prepare the next Scamdemic using falsehoods the WHO will provide".
Three years on and, yes since the US Election result, we can all suddenly feel a lot Safer and more confident in our long term future and FREEDOM. Unless the result was/is another smoke screen?
'LIABILITY' must be top of Trump's agenda. Big Pharma must be stopped their dangerous dominance of our lives. NO LIABILITY for deadly unchecked injections is insanity and tantamount to premeditated Mass MURDER!
The New World Order is attempting to resurrect the Depopulation Plan for their next Scamdemic so we must not lower our defences and think the past 5 years were a bad dream! It was real, and a close call!
Unjabbed Mick (UK). We'll all live longer if we continue to make a list of those who need to face rough justice, and by avoiding corrupt murderous Big Pharma and their puppets the complicit Doctors.