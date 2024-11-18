Ralph Schoellhammer is as an Austrian academic specialising in political theory and international relations - currently at Webster Vienna Private University and MCC (Mathias Corvinus Collegium) in Hungary. But many people will know him from his regular charismatic appearances on conservative news channels such as Talk TV, GB News, Sky News Australia and The Hill TV. He also writes regularly for newspapers such as the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Unherd, Spiked, the Jerusalem Post, the Washington Examiner, and the American Spectator.

Recently I spoke with Ralph on the Brussels Signal podcast to discuss our book Fighting Goliath and other issues arising from the years of covid tyranny. Here’s the full episode.

Here is how the discussion is described on the Brussels Signal channel: