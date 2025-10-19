Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
W. A. O'Gorman's avatar
W. A. O'Gorman
2d

I always wondered if Bill Cosby's "me too" destruction followed from his remarks that black youth should pull its pants up and stop talking mumbo jumbo? Not to say that I approve of inappropriate behaviour - but I do not approve of historic financially or politically motivated accusations. The time to register harassment complaints is in the here and now, not 20 years later.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Bitsy54's avatar
Bitsy54
2d

I have had the pleasure of attending several of her in person presentations here in South Carolina and speaking with her after. She is such a level headed, knowledgeable and eloquent speaker. Her voice is soothing to listen to as she doles out such common sense. I would love to spend an afternoon with her on a porch rocking chair drinking lemonade and sorting out the current problems. Add Dr. Sowell to the party and I’d be in heaven. 🥰

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Martin Neil and Norman Fenton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture