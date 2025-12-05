In May 2024 we conducted a thorough review of the available evidence supporting the theory that a novel engineered virus might be a credible explanation for the event known as the ‘covid pandemic’. Here’s a quick summary of the relevant points made therein:

The engineering of clones carrying genetic material is and has been standard practice in laboratories around the world for some time. Gain-of-Function (GoF) research, such as the project described in the DEFUSE proposal, was and still is routine. Indeed, it looks like standard practice applied globally across many research groups studying coronaviruses.

The possibility of long-standing – but hitherto unnoticed - endemicity of SARS-CoV-2 in various animal reservoirs cannot be ruled out. Inherent limits to the dependability of phylogenetic analysis and antibody testing mean that we have, in Popperian terms, an unfalsifiable hypothesis that the virus, or its variants, were endemic and have been for some unknown time.

The complexity of the relationship between genotype and phenotype is too great and too poorly understood to make the deliberate act of engineering the pathogenicity of viruses ever reliably achievable. Due to ‘the curse of dimensionality’, only the breadth of natural evolution could deliver the time and space needed for this. A review of so-called Gain-of-Function and Loss-of-Function experiments suggests that little practical and / or relevant progress has been made in overcoming this insurmountable barrier.

We suggested that it would be more apt to refer to ‘Claim-of-Function’ than ‘Gain-of-Function’ research.

A few months later we reported on other, more mainstream, sources of academic authority whose public statements supported our argument:

More recently we have become aware, via an X post that even Ralph Baric, the bogeyman said to have created the SARS-CoV-2 virus by employing gain of function research, had serious misgivings about whether it was possible to build a functional virus from scratch given the current state of the art (or ever possible for that matter).

In the book “Sequence Based Classification of Select Agents: A Brighter Line” funded by the US National Research Council in 2010, he (along with his co-authors) state that:

The scientific community does not have sufficient knowledge to create a novel, viable life form, even a virus, from the bottom up. Designing an infectious viral genome de novo by sequence requires the accurate prediction of protein structure and function, the design of protein-protein interactions and protein machines, all of which must produce progeny virions efficiently in an order of magnitude more complex host cell. If we cannot predict protein structure and function on the basis of sequences with any accuracy, how can we design and synthesize novel viruses that will replicate, regardless of their disease potential? Alternatively, de novo design could focus on existing gene sets by emulating or copying known functions. That is also exceptionally difficult. First, entry requires specific interaction between viral and cellular components, including the deliberate orchestration of a series of sequential conformational changes that mediate docking and entry of the virus genome (particle) into the cell. Regulation of entry often involves co-receptors and other host factors like proteases to regulate the entry process. While the process is clear, the ability to design these highly regulated systems de novo is in its infancy. Second, a functional replication complex is needed to replicate the viral genome. Replication complexes are complex multicomponent protein machines (such as, viral and perhaps cellular proteins) that specifically engage and replicate nucleic acid. The formation of a replication complex includes tailored protein-protein and protein-nucleic acid interaction networks that are not known and cannot be predicted or engineered with existing technology. Pathogenesis involves a regulated set of virus-host interaction networks that influences host responses that antagonize or potentiate disease; these networks are poorly understood and cannot be designed de novo. Virulence genes work together, and the levels of expression that permit virus persistence or spread and transmission, depending on the replication mechanism, are highly regulated. Finally, efficient virus egress from the cell usually involves discrete cellular and viral constituents. The protein-protein interactions, the regulation of the components involved in efficient release, and the design of de novo systems are beyond the capacity of the scientific community. The level of abstraction required to piece together a new life from defined parts is difficult enough—it is a misconception that a viable de novo microorganism can be designed today directly from sequences and a pool of uncoupled gene parts—it would be even more difficult to predict the virulence of such a microorganism if it were assembled and recovered.

Although, given it is published in 2010 and thus predates the covid event, some might claim that in the intervening period that these scientific barriers have been overcome, and hence replication competent pathogenic viruses can be, and sometimes are, engineered. However, there is no evidence in the literature that suggests such a scientific revolution has taken place. Likewise very recent pronouncements by prominent scientific experts, as we report here, suggest the insurmountable barriers identified by Baric remain.

We rest our case.