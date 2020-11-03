Explaining away, augmentation, and the assumption of independence
Imagine you are on a tropical island in which there are three types of mosquito (Reb, Mar, and Murb) that carry a certain disease, called Ling fever. For each mosquito type, there is a certain risk of being bitten by an infected mosquito, and a certain risk of contracting the disease when bitten. One day during a routine health check, it turns out that …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.