On 7 November we hosted a party to celebrate the launch of our book “Fighting Goliath: Exposing the flawed science and statistics behind the COVID-19 event”.

The testimonial on the front cover of the book is from Robert F Kennedy Jnr who says:

“Fenton & Neil were pioneers in exposing the extent to which flawed and easily manipulated data were used to mislead the public about Covid-19 vaccine safety. This book catalogues their findings.”

Given RFK Jnr’s role in Trump winning the US election just the day before, and the knowledge he will be the person responsible for Health in Trump’s Cabinet, the timing of the party was perfect. As can be seen from the photos here it was a very happy occasion.

All the other people who made important contributions to the book, as co-authors on key chapters, were there: Jessica Hockett, Jonathan Engler, Scott McLachlan and Nick Hudson, who also wrote the foreword.

Also in attendance were Clare Craig, Joel Smalley and Danny Emmett who had been a key part of a small WhatsApp group with us, sharing data and analysis throughout the period from 2021 to today.

Kathy Gyngell, Editor of TCS (the Conservative Woman, which was possibly the only publication that consistently and right from the start called out the folly of both the lockdowns and vaccines, was the MC for the speeches first by Clare Craig, who made some very kind introductory remarks, and then by Norman and Martin.

Here is Clare’s speech and Kathy’s introduction:

And here is the first part of Norman’s speech:

Many people who have been at the forefront of challenging the Covid tyranny came, some of whom made especially long journeys to get there, including Jessica Hockett and David Wiseman from the USA, and Nick Hudson from South Africa.

Paula Jardine and John Watt came down from Scotland and Lois Bayliss from Sheffield (which given the state of the UK transport system is a long way!)

Other very prominent Covid dissidents were in attendance, including outspoken social media star Leilani Dowding, Tony Hinton, one of the few consultant doctors to highlight the dangers of the vaccines, and Nazarin Veronica who exposed the lies and corruption behind the BBC documentary “Unvaccinated” (about which there is a whole chapter in the book).