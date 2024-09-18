We are very happy to report that the book is being very well received since its release. Each of us has done a number of promotional interviews, and one major (very positive) review has been written.
We are very grateful to Dr Roger Watson for very kindly writing a review of our book for the Daily Sceptic on September 12th. You can find it here.
Norman was interviewed By John Campbell about the book on 11 September 2024. the full interview can be seen here.
Also, Martin appeared on the Freeman Report on TNT radio to discuss the book on 5th September.
Sadly, since appearing TNT have announced they are closing down because of lack of income. As one of the few channels broadcast on the UK Sky TV network prepared to tell the truth this is a bit of a body blow.
Good interview with John Campbell. The book deserves success for all the hard work that's gone in to researching and writing it. Whatever its eventual circulation, Fighting Goliath, will stand the test of time and provide a record for future generations. Thank you WATN.
Pleased to hear of the positive reception, but still frustrated at getting the book in Australia. Can you please advise an alternative to Amazon, through whom it us not available in Australia. Thanks.