On 10 September I did an interview with Dr John Campbell about our new book ‘Fighting Goliath’. John wanted me to present the key points in simple lay terms.

Here is the full interview (36 minutes):

It’s actually a very slightly edited version of the video that John put up on his very popular YouTube channel immediately after we concluded the interview. Within seconds of uploading it he got a message saying that it was demonitized (and note the warning “COVID-19 vaccine - Get the latest information from the NHS” that YouTube slaps across my video above). I suspect that this was automatically triggered by the algorithm finding my name along with reference to the covid vaccines.

John appealed the decision, and after several hours he got a favourable response. At the time of writing this article (22 hours after John uploaded it) the video had over 90,000 views and nearly 2,000 comments - almost all very favourable. The most concerning reply was this one (which Martin swears did not come from him) 😅

Of course, just because the video has been allowed on John’s channel does not mean I won’t get a strike for posting it. The most recent strike I got was for posting a 60-second clip of world famous scientist Willie Soon quoting the results of a paper on which he and I were co-authors. That clip was from a long interview that Tucker Carlson did with Willie Soon. Tucker’s video did not receive a strike. That’s how irrational YouTube’s censoring is.

If I do get a strike now, it will be the third strike within 6 months which means my entire YouTube channel will be removed.

I think John was concerned I was getting a little too close to the bone near the end. I’ll leave it to viewers to deduce what I was speaking about from John's facial expression:

