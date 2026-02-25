Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
5d

Thank you, Dr. Fenton. Much respect.

Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
5d

The same thing happened to me in my country (regarding the COVID and climate narratives):

https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/when-collegiality-becomes-censorship

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/heresy

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Martin Neil and Norman Fenton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture