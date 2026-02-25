From Professor to Pariah: My Interview on Academic Capture, Cancellation and Reform
In this 66-minute interview with Jim Ferguson on the Freedom Train channel, I discuss my journey from respected academic to institutional dissident, and why I believe Britain’s universities have been captured by ideological activism. We also examine how Advance UK proposes to confront that reality.
Main Discussion Points
0:32 – 8:25
Overview of my academic career, and how my scepticism of the dominant Covid and climate change narratives first put me at odds with the institutional consensus.
8:25 – 11:08
How my academic career was effectively brought to an end in 2022.
11:08 – 16:45
My cancellation from an NHS conference in 2023 — and the defamatory allegations made against me, including insinuations that I supported Hitler. A revealing example of how reputational smears are used to silence dissent.
16:45 – 18:53
Online and coordinated attacks, including the role of the 77th Brigade and information warfare tactics deployed against domestic critics.
18:53 – 28:42
My forthcoming book on academic corruption: cultural Marxist indoctrination in universities, the Fabian “long march through the institutions”, and how ideological conformity displaced open inquiry.
28:48 – 38:28
The globalist agenda, the Great Reset, and the striking hypocrisy of “progressive” academics who preach diversity while enforcing intellectual uniformity.
38:28 – 41:17
Advance UK: why I joined, and why universities have become central to the wider cultural crisis.
41:17 – 47:18
The case for defunding universities as a means of breaking the cycle of taxpayer-funded indoctrination.
47:18 – 53:41
Chinese influence in UK higher education, and how British taxpayers heavily subsidise Chinese students while national interests are sidelined.
53:47 – 59:43
Advance UK’s core policy platform.
1:00:14 – 1:06:21
The story behind my role in the BBC documentary Climate Change by Numbers — a case study in narrative control, media bias, and the misuse of academic authority.
Thank you, Dr. Fenton. Much respect.
The same thing happened to me in my country (regarding the COVID and climate narratives):
https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/when-collegiality-becomes-censorship
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/heresy