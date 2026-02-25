In this 66-minute interview with Jim Ferguson on the Freedom Train channel, I discuss my journey from respected academic to institutional dissident, and why I believe Britain’s universities have been captured by ideological activism. We also examine how Advance UK proposes to confront that reality.

Main Discussion Points

0:32 – 8:25

Overview of my academic career, and how my scepticism of the dominant Covid and climate change narratives first put me at odds with the institutional consensus.

8:25 – 11:08

How my academic career was effectively brought to an end in 2022.

11:08 – 16:45

My cancellation from an NHS conference in 2023 — and the defamatory allegations made against me, including insinuations that I supported Hitler. A revealing example of how reputational smears are used to silence dissent.

16:45 – 18:53

Online and coordinated attacks, including the role of the 77th Brigade and information warfare tactics deployed against domestic critics.

18:53 – 28:42

My forthcoming book on academic corruption: cultural Marxist indoctrination in universities, the Fabian “long march through the institutions”, and how ideological conformity displaced open inquiry.

28:48 – 38:28

The globalist agenda, the Great Reset, and the striking hypocrisy of “progressive” academics who preach diversity while enforcing intellectual uniformity.

38:28 – 41:17

Advance UK: why I joined, and why universities have become central to the wider cultural crisis.

41:17 – 47:18

The case for defunding universities as a means of breaking the cycle of taxpayer-funded indoctrination.

47:18 – 53:41

Chinese influence in UK higher education, and how British taxpayers heavily subsidise Chinese students while national interests are sidelined.

53:47 – 59:43

Advance UK’s core policy platform.

1:00:14 – 1:06:21

The story behind my role in the BBC documentary Climate Change by Numbers — a case study in narrative control, media bias, and the misuse of academic authority.