Gulf War Illness: a statistical analysis
This is an expert witness statement prepared for Justice4Veterans to assess the chances that the illness was not caused by the vaccination programme
Note (14 January 2024): there is a very curious update to this story at the bottom
Assumed facts and problem statement
According to this article the coalition against Iraq in the first Gulf war of 1991 consisted of 39 nations with 28 providing a total of 670,000 troops.
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a reader-supported publicat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.