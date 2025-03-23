Today marks the 5th anniversary of the day the UK went into full lockdown for Covid-19.

But, as we have pointed out many times before, just 4 days earlier (19 March 2020) the UK Government announced that Covid-19 was no longer considered to a high consequence infection disease. And this was based on a unanimous decision of the UK Committee on Dangerous Pathogens. The 19 March 2020 announcement is still on the Government website:

This and much more is described by Martin in this 25 minute lecture he gave recently at the Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry:

We recommend you visit the YouTube channel of CommonKnowledgeEdinburgh to view the other presentations for the Scottish People’s Covid-19 Inquiry. Much of the personal testimony is particularly harrowing and quite shocking.

Thanks to Rustler for the Scotland specific data and charts, from his substack article which can be found here.