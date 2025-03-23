Happy Lockdown Day!
Evaluating patterns of mortality at the Scottish People’s Covid-19 Inquiry
Today marks the 5th anniversary of the day the UK went into full lockdown for Covid-19.
But, as we have pointed out many times before, just 4 days earlier (19 March 2020) the UK Government announced that Covid-19 was no longer considered to a high consequence infection disease. And this was based on a unanimous decision of the UK Committee on Dangerous Pathogens. The 19 March 2020 announcement is still on the Government website:
This and much more is described by Martin in this 25 minute lecture he gave recently at the Scottish People’s Covid 19 Inquiry:
We recommend you visit the YouTube channel of CommonKnowledgeEdinburgh to view the other presentations for the Scottish People’s Covid-19 Inquiry. Much of the personal testimony is particularly harrowing and quite shocking.
Thanks to Rustler for the Scotland specific data and charts, from his substack article which can be found here.
The reason for the apparently-perverse downgrade of Covid from HCID status before the lockdowns started was of course to avoid being legally obliged to provide Covid treatments such as ivermectin which would have wrecked their narrative that the only hope for survival was the experimental gene therapy so-called vaccines. The whole thing was a coldly-premeditated "plandemic".
There are no infectious diseases. Downgrading from HCID to LCID, or whatever term they used, still propagates the lie that there was any virus to begin with.