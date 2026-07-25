Almost immediately after I submitted the final version of my book “The Capture of Academia”, an incredible story emerged that I would certainly have included because it encapsulates so much of what my book is about:

Nathan Cofnas accused Cambridge University of covering up extensive plagiarism in the PhD thesis of one of its leading advocates of DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion).

Cambridge rejects the allegations and defends its handling of the case. Whatever the truth of this particular dispute, it perfectly illustrates the wider concern explored throughout my book, especially with respect to the impact of the obsession with DEI.

When universities appear more interested in protecting reputations and ideological figureheads than in applying academic standards consistently, public trust is inevitably damaged.

And here is a very short new message about my book and my suspension from X: