How bad can our universities get?
A new story of shame
Almost immediately after I submitted the final version of my book “The Capture of Academia”, an incredible story emerged that I would certainly have included because it encapsulates so much of what my book is about:
Nathan Cofnas accused Cambridge University of covering up extensive plagiarism in the PhD thesis of one of its leading advocates of DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion).
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Cambridge rejects the allegations and defends its handling of the case. Whatever the truth of this particular dispute, it perfectly illustrates the wider concern explored throughout my book, especially with respect to the impact of the obsession with DEI.
When universities appear more interested in protecting reputations and ideological figureheads than in applying academic standards consistently, public trust is inevitably damaged.
And here is a very short new message about my book and my suspension from X:
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
When Anglia Ruskin University gave Arday his honorary degree, they revealed that he has run 600 miles in 12 days.
That makes him one of the elite athletes in the world, as an estimate is that only about 1000 people could do that kind of endurance.
And a PhD as well.
And being non-verbal until 11 and now fully verbally fluent.
What are the odds!
Wow...
Simply, Wow.
People like him get all the advantages because of his exaggerated claims and skin colour. Yet, at the same time people like me get kangaroo courts based on false accusations of writing a racist tweet that all parties agreed made NO imputation with regard to race, creed, colour or ethnicity. People like him get a professorship and grants for vacuous and, indeed, stolen work. Yet people like me get a grant that a university does it's best to ensure gets lost in the cracks because they had just been made to retract their kangaroo court 'guilty' verdict by the university's solicitor. People like him do less than the bare minimum required of them but get protected by the establishment while people like me who worked hard, worked when I was unwell, worked night and day, turned up at work at 6am most days and published around 50 non-plagiarised papers in three years get refused tenure, denied access to medical school for being <quote> the wrong colour </quote> and cast out for writing articles on the prosecutorial and evidential issues in the Lucy Letby case and a paper reviewing court cases that found doctors and judges misusing Gillick Competence (the mature minor doctrine) to facilitate vaccinating children during covid and the permanent mutilation of children under the banner of "Trans".
I was a better and more hardworking, more honest and more effective academic than Arday on my worst day - yet I was pushed from academia while Arday's teaching is creating the next generation of woke liberal lefty and totally ignorant kids.
Your kids.