We made an appearance on the DemystifySci podcast, talking for about 2 hours 40 minutes about our work on Bayesian probability & statistics and then about our book Fighting Goliath.

The podcast went out on YouTube but due to fears of censorship only the first part covering our careers as mathematicians and computer scientists was covered, taking around an hour. This can be found here is you are interested but be aware it is NOT the full podcast episode.

The full podcast is available on numerous platforms (episode #295), and the Spotify version can be viewed here:

The hosts, Shilo and Anastasia, described the YouTube episode as:

Dr. Norman Fenton and Dr. Martin Neil are mathematicians from Queen Mary University of London who are experts in the unreasonable power of mathematics. For example - it is possible to produce an algorithm that will predict the likelihood that a piece of hardware or software will fail - and then to use that information to predict the stability of much larger systems - military vehicles, fly-by-wire software for aircraft, medical technologies. Along the way, they developed a rare intuition for statistics and probability, which allowed them to start to see places where statistical analysis was being done in such a slapdash way that it was leading people to believe things that… didn’t make a lot of sense. At first they attributed this simply to ignorance, but over the last few years underwent a dramatic transformation. They went from believing in the standard narrative, to questioning most of it. Their journey on this path is detailed in the book “Fighting Goliath,” and the full conversation is too hot for YT - so can be heard wherever you listen to podcasts by looking for DemystifySci

It was a fairly light-hearted affair despite the very serious subject matter, especially in the latter half of the show, with Norman doing an endearingly bad job of describing the Monty Hall problem (it was a long day and a very long, loosely structured, podcast). Martin also revealed just how out of touch he was with the reality of Covid in early 2020. It just goes to show we are human (honest).

Norman says (in his defence): “Yes, they sprung the Monty Hall problem on us and I completely screwed it up, but they promised to edit that out and replace it with my subsequent explanation. Obviously, no such editing happened!”