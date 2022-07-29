How Wikipedia defames and delegitimizes anybody raising concerns against the WHO narrative on Covid
Meet Alex Brown ("Alexbrn" on Wikipedia - this is his own profile picture on twitter).
He is a retired Computer programmer who has a PhD in English. But apparently that is sufficient to make him the ultimate arbiter of the ‘truth’ on Covid-19. He is the key member of a very small clique of Wikipedia ‘editors’ responsible for ensuring that any member of …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.