If COVID-19 is Not a High Consequence Infectious Disease, Why Lockdown?
This is a reproduction of an article based on a tweet that originally appeared in the Daily Sceptic (then call Lockdown Sceptics) in October 2020.
Martin Neil, Professor of Computer Science and Statistics, School of Electronic and Electrical Engineering, Queen Mary University of London, has done a twitter thread posing an interesting question. Reprinted below.
On 19th March the UK 4 nations public health HCID group made a decision that COVID-19 is NOT a high consequence infectious disease (HCID):
Note this important statement: “The Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens (ACDP) is also of the opinion that COVID-19 should no longer be classified as an HCID.”
In the UK an HCID is defined as an acute infectious disease, with high case-fatality rate requires an enhanced individual, population and system response.
Professor Neil Ferguson is a member of The Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens (ACDP).
I understand the committee reached the UNANIMOUS view, that COVID-19 is NOT a HCID, at a meeting on 13th March 2020.
Despite this the UK SAGE group published a document on 14th March recommending enhanced individual, population and system responses to COVID-19:
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/update-from-sage-delay-phase-modelling
The SAGE group, Whitty and Vallance made this decision on 14th March – the day after the ACDP committee decision and five days before the HCID group’s decision.
They therefore made this decision despite, and in contradiction to, official scientific advice.
What happened between 13th and 14th March? Why did Ferguson, Vallance and Whitty change direction before the 4 nations HCID group made their decision on 19th March?
Professor Neil Ferguson is a member of SAGE and a member of the ACDP. How can he make a decision one day and then contradict it the next?
Prof Neil has written for Lockdown Sceptics before about how most ‘positive’ cases are either asymptomatic carriers or false positives.
We also came into possession of a copy of a letter dated 13 march 2020 from Professor Tom Evans, chair of the advisory committee on dangerous pathogens confirming their decision:
This is the smoking gun that proves that the Coronavirus response was a pre-planned, globally coordinated “plandemic” [© Reiner Fuellmich]. Basically the same ploy was used all round the world.
An excellent short article in The Conservative Woman in October 2021 exposed the skulduggery on the downgrading from High Consequence Infection Disease status at the time of the initial “three weeks to flatten the curve” lockdown: https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/we-both-know-this-has-never-been-about-saving-lives-boris/.
If they hadn’t downgraded from HCID they would have been legally obliged to make available safe and effective Covid treatments such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.
Having downgraded, they made sure that safe and effective Covid treatments were not available by banning them, for example see https://www.gov.uk/government/news/chloroquine-and-hydroxychloroquine-not-licensed-for-coronavirus-covid-19-treatment.
This way they could pretend that the only salvation from the “deadly virus” (which we know it wasn’t) was their nefarious ulterior motive of mass vaccination.
They also changed the death certification system to make it easy to falsely attribute non-Covid deaths to Covid, to further ramp up the fearmongering.
From Report 9, published by Ferguson on 16th March 2020:
"Infection was assumed to be seeded in each country at an exponentially growing rate (with a doubling time of 5 days) from early January 2020, with the rate of seeding being calibrated to give local epidemics which reproduced the observed cumulative number of deaths in GB or the US seen by 14th March 2020."
So it looks like Ferguson had tested his modelling against deaths up to March 14th and decided that his model was a realistic projection of future deaths minus interventions. Ferguson's modelling therefore took precedence over all decisions made as to whether Covid-19 was a HCID, including those which Ferguson signed off on. Report 9 is what changed between March 13th and 14th.
When Report 9 was published on March 16th, Boris Johnson announced advisory measures to control the spread of SARS-CoV-2. On March 23rd, he announced a mandatory nationwide lockdown. So perhaps we should be asking what changed between March 16th and March 23rd?