COVID-19: the need for more random testing combined with causal modelling
We know some strawberry flavoured sweets are contaminated. But, if wrapper colour is not a reliable indicator of the flavour of sweet it contains, what do we learn about the proportions of strawberry and contaminated sweets if we only test sweets with red wrappers?
The current COVID-19 strategic testing strategies - implemented to inform policy making - …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.