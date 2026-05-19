“The specific disease doctrine is the grand refuge of weak, uncultured, unstable minds, such as now rule in the medical profession. There are no specific diseases; there are specific disease conditions.” Florence Nightingale

Introduction

I have been trying hard to ignore the latest wave of Hantavirus fearmongering in both mainstream and alternative media, but eventually I took a quick look at the symptoms and the PCR‑based diagnosis purportedly associated with the virus. Within about five minutes of digging into it, I found myself thinking that this looked far more like yet another case of Legionnaires’ disease on a cruise ship than a viral outbreak. I mentioned this off‑hand to a WhatsApp group I’m in, including to Clare Craig.

To my surprise, Clare later appeared on John Campbell’s YouTube show to talk about the Hantavirus story — and she raised my hypothesis on air:

Here is the short transcript of the relevant part of the discussion, starting at 18:58:

“So, the first thing you’d think of in a cruise ship situation is Legionella, which is a bacterial infection spread through air conditioning systems. So the test is a blood test because it’s in the blood. Um but they have never mentioned doing the Legionella test the thing is if it were Legionella then the cruise ship company would have a problem on their hands.”

Hearing her repeat something I’d tossed out casually made me feel I should probably firm up my reasoning, which is what pushed me to look more closely at the whole narrative, which I recount here.

I should also say that my suspicions about this being a legionnaires disease outbreak also included Leptospirosis as a possible hypothesis. Whilst ultimately, I discounted this because it wasn’t supported by the evidence. However, some of the discussion here will touch on Leptospirosis also, but as a background or secondary investigation.

My initial suspicion that the culprit was a bacterial infection and not a virus was motivated by my Covid research, specifically the discovery that:

a proportion of what are classified as Covid deaths, those with associated respiratory symptoms (rather than deaths coded as Covid because of a positive PCR test, that are absent symptoms), were caused by bacterial pneumonia, and that bacterial pneumonia was the primary, not the secondary, infection (here).

even the supposedly novel symptoms associated with Covid, such as those associated with vascular problems, were not actually unique to Covid. There is no foundation to the claim that Covid was a novel disease caused by a novel virus (SARS-CoV-2) which was distinguishable from other respiratory illnesses due to its pathological effects on the vascular system (here).

the PCR tests were largely fraudulent. Covid PCR gives false positive results because they cross react with cold, flus and other pathogens. Worse still, many PCR tests declared positives based on detecting just one gene (usually the N-gene or E-gene) rather than two out of three genes supposedly belonging to SARS-CoV-2 (here and here).

the lateral flow (antigen) tests suffered from the same cross reactivity issues and also only targeted a subset of the (claimed as specific) SARS-CoV-2 genes. And antibodies said to be specific to SARS-CoV-2 cross react with antibodies the body generates against other human coronaviruses (here).

This is all exhaustively covered in many articles here in WATN , including those cited above.

So, I asked myself, if the whole Covid episode revealed widespread fraud in the scientific fundamentals of virology and microbiology, why should we trust the narrative around the Hantavirus?

I should be careful to say that in carrying out my analysis I used several AI systems to find sources, papers and data, as well as generate some tables and text contained herein. Given AI’s programmed tendency to defend the medical orthodoxy I also used it as a ‘foil’ to test arguments and contest conclusions, whilst being careful not to take its claims and evidence at face value. I also independently consulted the PubMed archive to chase down other references AI might have potentially missed.

The MV Hondius Andes Hantavirus ‘outbreak’

According to the official World Health Organization (WHO) and regional health agency narrative on the MV Hondius ship Andes Hantavirus outbreak, the symptoms of those infected have followed a distinct, two-phase progression typical of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS).

There is some admission that because the Andes strain can mimic other illnesses in its early stages, it was initially difficult to diagnose. Despite this uncertainty the reported symptoms from the cases and fatalities on board broke down into specific phases.

The Early Phase: In the first few days of infection, passengers experienced flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms. For instance, Canadian health officials reported that an infected passenger from British Columbia initially presented with only a mild fever and headache before being hospitalized for observation.

Across the reported cases, early symptoms included:

Sudden high fever and chills

Severe headaches and dizziness

Myalgia (intense muscle aches, particularly in the large muscle groups like the thighs, back, and shoulders)

Gastrointestinal distress: Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and severe abdominal pain (which is said to be a hallmark of the Andes strain and often leads to initial misdiagnoses of food poisoning or appendicitis).

The Late Phase: Typically, 4 to 10 days after the initial symptoms, the virus abruptly shifts to the lungs. This is the stage that proved fatal for three passengers and left others critically ill. As fluid builds up rapidly in the lungs, symptoms progress to:

Severe, sudden respiratory distress (extreme shortness of breath and coughing, described by patients as feeling like a tight band around the chest or suffocating).

Hypotension (a dangerous drop in blood pressure).

Acute lung inflammation and fluid retention, quickly progressing to heart and lung failure.

In the most severe active cases, such as a critically ill French passenger, the respiratory failure was so advanced that they had to be placed on an artificial lung (ECMO/mechanical ventilation) to keep them alive.

The rapid progression of these late-stage symptoms explains why the severity of the outbreak wasn’t recognized immediately:

The First Fatality (70-year-old Dutch Passenger): He began showing symptoms on April 6 and passed away on board on April 11. Because his initial respiratory and cardiac collapse happened quickly, his death was originally misattributed to “generic natural causes.”

The Second Fatality (The Dutch Passenger’s 69-year-old Widow): Having caught the virus from her husband via close contact, she was initially asymptomatic or mild enough to clear airport screening in South Africa. However, the late-stage respiratory crash hit so suddenly that she had to be removed from a commercial plane just before takeoff and died in a Johannesburg hospital hours later.

The Third Fatality: Another passenger passed away directly on board the ship on April 28 after suffering severe acute respiratory illness.

Because the incubation period for the Andes virus lasts anywhere from 1 to 6 weeks, global health agencies are closely monitoring all quarantined passengers for the very first signs of early fever or headache so they can provide immediate supportive care before the severe respiratory phase takes hold.

Hantavirus is defined by the authorities as a serious respiratory or renal disease typically transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodents (specifically their saliva, urine, or droppings). Symptoms vary depending on which strain of the virus is contracted, but they generally fall into two categories: Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), common in the Americas, and Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS), more common in Europe and Asia.

So, we have two ‘versions’ of Hantavirus, each of which cause completely different sets of symptoms and associated etiology. The one supposedly circulating on the MV Hondius is the Andes version – HPS. I will focus on HPS an only offer some comments on the other version of Hantavirus, HFRS, at the end of the article.

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Differential diagnosis between Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) and Legionnaires disease

Now, back to my hypothesis….

Legionella pneumophila is the causative bacterial agent of Legionnaires’ disease. Let’s compare the symptoms of HPS against Legionnaires’.

When I look at the symptom lists side by side, the overlap is enormous. Early Hantavirus signs — fever, muscle aches, cough — are indistinguishable from bacterial pneumonia or sepsis, and they look exactly like flu (or Covid, if one accepts that framing). Even the supposedly ‘unique’ features don’t hold up well under scrutiny, especially when you consider how messy real‑world diagnosis can be on a ship in the South Atlantic. And the truth is, we don’t know the detailed symptoms of the MV Hondius cases; all we’ve been told is that one person had a cardiac arrest and others had severe respiratory distress — outcomes that also occur in Legionnaires’ disease and other bacterial infections.

Given that, it seems entirely possible that trying to distinguish between these causes based purely on symptoms is little more than guesswork. Without transparent clinical data or proper differential testing, the line between ‘viral outbreak’ and ‘bacterial outbreak’ becomes very thin, and the official narrative starts to look more like an assumption than a conclusion.

This article in the Guardian admits as much:

Logically, if Hantavirus can be misdiagnosed as Leptospirosis, then the inverse must also apply: Leptospirosis can be misdiagnosed as Hantavirus.

Note that Dr. Sarathkumara looks to be comparing the ‘Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS)’ version of Hantavirus with Leptospirosis and NOT the HPS version of the Hantavirus we are told is the source of the MV Hondius ‘outbreak’. This may be misdirection or perhaps simple confusion, but it does reveal thin ice being skated on here.

Can PCR provide confirmation?

It is claimed that the diagnosis of Hantavirus in at least some of the infected cases was confirmed by PCR test. Trust in the accuracy of PCR hinges on its specificity. A test is specific if it shows a positive for that and only that pathogen, and a negative for all others. If it cross reacts with other pathogens, showing a positive result, it is non-specific (i.e. inaccurate).

I revealed that this cross-reactivity problem occurred with the Covid PCR tests. Amongst (many) other problems, they would show positive when someone was ill with flu or with the cold (or indeed with other infections). The same problem occurred with seroprevalence tests. Hence, at best, a positive result would only be revealing that you are sick with something, but it could not actually identify what that ‘something’ might be (I am being generous here by saying ‘at best’).

So, this same inevitable question arises about PCR testing for Hantavirus: Is it specific?

I did as thorough a search on PubMed, and using AI, as time would allow, looking for papers on the specificity of PCR for Hantavirus. There were very few papers and none of them reported any empirical evaluation of their PCR tests against Legionnaires bacterium. I found this very puzzling.

For completeness here are the papers that I could find that reported some kind of cross-reactivity tests: Kramski et al 2007, Liu et al 2016, Nunes et al 2019, Chandra et al 2015, Wang et al 2024.

These studies focused heavily on zoonotic bacteria that share ‘epidemiological space’ with Hantaviruses (such as Leptospira or Rickettsia), completely omitting Legionella pneumophila (the causative agent of Legionnaires’ disease).

Furthermore, it suggests that finding standalone Hantavirus RT-PCR validation papers that explicitly include Legionella in their wet-lab cross-reactivity panels is non-existent due to a technical divide: Hantaviruses are RNA viruses whereas Legionella is a DNA bacterium.

I am given to understand that standalone assay designers typically limit their negative control panels to related RNA viruses or specific intracellular zoonotic bacteria. So, it looks like baked-in biological ‘assumptions’ are guiding which pathogens are and which are not being tested for cross reactivity.

As far as I know there are currently no commercial, ‘common-use’ multiplex PCR kits available for real patient diagnostics that bundle Hantavirus, Legionella (Legionnaires’ disease), and Leptospira (Leptospirosis) together into a single panel.

Also, commercial diagnostic companies design multiplex PCR kits based on syndromic testing—grouping pathogens that cause identical symptoms from the same sample type at the same time. Giving the benefit of the doubt, I supposed a laboratory cannot run a single multiplex PCR kit that simultaneously requires a deep lung wash and a blood draw in the same reaction well.

I could find one paper that on a PCR test (probably?) used by public health authorities: multiplex enzyme hybridization assays. These multiplex PCR tests claim to simultaneously detect many of the CDC category A bioterrorism RNA-based viral agents: Ebola virus (Ebola), Lassa fever virus, Rift Valley fever, Hantavirus Sin Nombre species and dengue virus, and also detect CDC category A bioterrorism DNA-based agents: Variola major, Bacillus anthracis, Yersinia pestis, Francisella tularensis and Varicella zoster virus.

To validate this multiplex PCR assay test they took only a single sample of each of various viruses and bacteria and assessed whether the Hantavirus test resulted in a false positive. All were negative.

This looks very reassuring until you realise that from a statistical point of view this single sample evidence is pretty much meaningless, but, more worryingly, the sample they used for legionnaires bacterium was not the version commonly associated with legionnaires disease, L. pneumophila, but the much rarer L. micdadei (aka the Pittsburgh variant). So, they effectively didn’t test for Legionella at all!

So, we can conclude that papers explicitly testing analytical cross-reactivity between Legionella and Hantavirus do not exist.

These pathogens are assumed not to cross react from the get-go, simply because of a supposedly correct set of epidemiological assumptions, therefore they are not tested for cross reaction, and ergo proctor hoc: they cannot cross react!

We do not know in the case of the MV Hondius whether PCR testing for Legionella was conducted either before or after the Hantavirus PCR test and simply left unreported. It is, however, important to recognise the practical difficulties involved in testing for Legionella as compared with Hantavirus, since these offer plausible reasons why such testing may not have been undertaken. A Hantavirus PCR test can be performed on a blood sample, which is straightforward to obtain. By contrast, PCR testing for Legionella typically requires a bronchial sample obtained via lavage—a far more invasive procedure, and one that is uncomfortable, if not painful, for the patient. For this reason, the more routine clinical approach to Legionella diagnosis is the urinary antigen test (UAT), although this too has limitations, not least that detectable antigens generally emerge only after several days of symptoms. We do not know whether such testing was performed in this case, though I suspect it was not, given that UATs are not ordinarily available on ships and are usually carried out only in hospital settings on shore—something plainly complicated by the vessel’s location in the South Atlantic.

Even so, these practical considerations do not, in my view, excuse the failure to pursue additional testing for credible alternative causes. On the contrary, they serve mainly to illustrate how the diagnostic process may have been steered, by default, towards a Hantavirus conclusion. Where one line of testing is easy, available, and already institutionally favoured, while competing explanations require more effort, more invasive procedures, or logistical inconvenience, the risk is not merely of oversight but of systematic confirmation bias.

A final point should be made by way of caution against any overly neat distinction between viruses on the one hand and bacteria on the other, as though such categories map cleanly onto clinical reality. In practice, neither diagnosis nor research proceeds within anything like that tidy separation. As I have discussed elsewhere, there are serious practical limits to obtaining so-called “pure” samples of bacteria or viruses from the human body, particularly from the mucosal tract, and then confidently identifying the isolated entity as the singular cause of observed symptoms. Likewise, microbes, viruses, and other biological entities do not exist in isolation but as part of a dynamic and interacting swarm, one that is constantly shifting and co-evolving. Under such conditions, the idea that one can isolate a fixed pathogen and declare it the definitive cause of illness is, at best, an aspiration and, at worst, a fiction. The unavoidable implication is that there are hard limits to our capacity to identify the “true” cause of any disease with the certainty that public-health narratives so often imply.

Historical ‘outbreaks’ of Legionnaires and Hantavirus

Just how common is Hantavirus on cruise ships? How does it compare to the frequency of Legionnaires outbreaks?

Here is a table of legionnaires outbreaks on cruise ships.

For cross-reference here are the Top-10 deadliest Legionnaire’s outbreaks on land:

So, outbreaks of Legionnaires disease are reasonably common and are associated with contaminated water sources.

And here are the Top-10 Andes version of Hantavirus outbreaks:

I had time to look at one of these Hantavirus ‘outbreaks’ – the Epuyén outbreak in Argentina. The claim is that an index case – a father – caught Hantavirus at a birthday party and subsequently died. He spread it to his two daughters, who attended his wake, and to other close family and friends. It never spread beyond this tight social network. The 10 people who died did not attend the birthday party but had lived in or visited the home. Epidemiologists confirmed that ‘several’ of the 34 total cases originated at the party, but the authorities would not release the full data.

Maybe my analysis of the Covid event has made me overly sceptical but to me this epidemiological pattern looks very typical of a legionnaire’s disease outbreak, spreading via some unidentified source at home. All the dead had visited the home. The daughters had died very soon after the wake, suggesting prior infection before the wake, at home, and no one else, apart from the father, who attended the birthday party died. All the others who died had not been at the birthday party, but all had visited the home. Also, the authorities appear deliberately vague about the true state of infection at the party (i.e. there was none).

Conclusions

I am incredibly sceptical about the claims surrounding the MV Hondius ‘Hantavirus outbreak’, especially after noticing how closely the reported symptoms overlap with Legionnaires’ disease. My earlier Covid research has made me wary of taking virological explanations at face value, particularly when PCR testing—supposedly the gold standard—has a track record of cross‑reactivity and false positives. So, when I saw the same pattern of vague symptoms, dramatic narratives, and unquestioned assumptions reappearing, I concluded this was another case of a bacterial infection being labelled as a viral one simply because that’s the story public‑health systems are primed to tell.

PCR tests for Hantavirus are not validated against Legionella pneumophila at all, meaning the possibility of misdiagnosis isn’t even being tested. When I looked at the Epuyén outbreak—often cited as proof of person‑to‑person Hantavirus transmission—the pattern of deaths clustered tightly around one household looked just as consistent with a domestic Legionella source as with a viral chain. The more the symptom overlap, the diagnostic gaps, and the assumptions baked into the testing protocols are studied the more it seemed that the official narrative rests on (unsurprisingly) incredibly shaky ground.

But a wider pattern emerges:

The other version of Hantavirus - Haemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS) ‘looks like’ Leptospirosis , a bacterial infection often spread through animal urine (such as is claimed for Hantavirus). Just like HFRS it can cause Weil’s Disease, which includes lung haemorrhaging and respiratory distress.

It is well known that Influenza and Pneumonia are deliberately conflated together clinically and in public health statistics. However, it is Influenza that shoulders the blame for the morbidity and mortality that should be associated with bacterial infections.

Norovirus symptoms overlap significantly with bacterial food poisoning (e.g., from Salmonella or E. coli), both featuring nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, and fever. Norovirus outbreaks occur on cruise ships, hospitals and schools: all have centralised shared kitchens or single supplier food sources. Norovirus doesn’t spread in the community.

The whole field of public health and virology suffers from an epistemic fallacy - the fallacy of the single cause. Illness associated with bacteria are instead explained as being singly caused by a virus. Competing explanations are downplayed or completely ignored. This is a bait and switch.

Once everything is attributed to a virus, antibiotics are delayed or withheld, deaths get tallied under the wrong heading, and the responsibility for disease is shifted onto whatever virus happens to be fashionable at the time. And of course, once a virus is declared the culprit, the door opens for vaccines to be marketed as universal solutions.

During the covid event this had serious real-world consequences for individual people, such as those documented here. And tragically the lessons from Covid remain unexamined and unacknowledged, and hence will continue to be repeated.

Given this I can only conclude that Hantavirus a hoax designed to cover up Legionnaires’ disease.