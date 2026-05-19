Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

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Mark Brown's avatar
Mark Brown
4dEdited

Great quote from Florence Nightingale. Perhaps it explains why medical staff haven't already been wiped out from treating infected patients.

Convincing conclusion Prof Neil. As well as cruise companies fearing bad publicity from something like legionnaires disease, the UK Health Scare Agency wouldn't want to let a crisis to go to waste. As H L Mencken said...

The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.

The urge to save humanity is almost always a false front for the urge to rule.  

H. L. Mencken (1880-1956)

Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR technique (it's not a 'test), for which he shared the 1993 Nobel Prize with another scientist said...

"WITH PCR YOU CAN FIND ALMOST ANYTHING IN ANYTHING"...

then he died in 2019, just in time for the Covid operation.

In interviews from the 1990s, Mullis stated that Fauci "doesn’t know anything really about anything" and criticized him for lying directly into the camera on television while serving as a high-paid federal employee.

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Ian Comaish's avatar
Ian Comaish
4d

Fascinating. I for one am certainly more concerned about the contagion of disordered thinking than any rare virus...

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