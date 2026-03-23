Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

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James Jones's avatar
James Jones
5d

"Is the UK meningitis 'outbreak' diagnosing hangovers?"

I couldn't possibly comment but Jamie Andrews, who was a student at Kent; and remembers this dive, the Club Chemistry very well; describing staggering out of their much the worse for wear; frequently; https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/meningitis-outbreak-uk

he describes how by pure coincidence last Sept (25) "There was a “Pandemic Preparedness” exercise run in the UK where they went with a deadly contagious disease prevalent in children and young adults where one of the symptoms was Meningitis. More conveniently this exercise was run in conjunction with Kent County Council." I insist: this is just chance.

Jamie is a little disparaging about Kent Uni; describing it as called "The European University because it is a rampant nest of Marxist agitators, heavily funded by Soros and the EU. "

This tragic outbreak seemingly occurred late on a Friday evening; Jamie comments

"So it is little wonder this rather farcical headline exists noting that a student left a club with blurred vision and unable to walk after a night out. Really this NOT happening should have been more newsworthy:"; has he no respect for medical science?

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Sue Cheetham's avatar
Sue Cheetham
5d

This is great , but could you produce a shortened version that I could share with “ the normal patients “ , it’s a great opportunity to show that why people get sick with the many micro organisms that can cause meningitis is that they’re exhausted unhealthy specimens as in university students staying up all night & drinking etc …and also when you live close to where the government runs a pandemic preparedness exercise for example called Pegasus towards the end of 2025 that maybe some of ‘said meningococcals’ escape in people’s noses also living in Kent and Bob’s your uncle !!!

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