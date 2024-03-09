It is almost as if there was no virus spreading....
Did Prof Michael Levitt discover there was no pandemic?
Nobel laureate in chemistry, Prof Michael Levitt gave a wide-ranging interview on 20th February 2020 where he described his analysis of the data available up to that point from China and the Diamond Princess cruise ship, almost a month before March 11th when a pandemic was declared by the WHO.
