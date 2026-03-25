Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Heath's avatar
Robert Heath
3d

This is an excellent example of how sweeping protocols enacted automatically by AI controlled action are not at all effective in the real world.

Imagine if this had happened before all of that computer control:

I suggest that Norman would have fairly quickly managed to talk to a real human being with executive powers, for example like an old school head of accounts or someone with bank manager type powers.

It would have all been sorted out easily and quickly.

It really could be that straightforward. And this example also tells us why that doesn't happen any more, it is simply about disempowering ordinary, flesh and blood humans.

Reply
Share
Linda Hagge's avatar
Linda Hagge
3d

Someone from X was reading your Substack that day, I'm convinced. I wrote in the comments that the same thing had happened to me, and that I hadn't gotten any response from X for months (it was actually last August). THAT NIGHT I got an e-mail from X saying my account had been restored (I too had to go through the frustrating "sent you a code" process. It took me about three tries before I got it to work. Someone at X is following you, Norm!

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Martin Neil and Norman Fenton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture