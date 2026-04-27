Today we are announcing a brand new addition to our Substack publication: Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil: subscriber chat.

This is a conversation space exclusively for paid subscribers, like a group chat or live hangout. You can post questions and comments to us and to other paid subscribers.

Join chat

How to get started

Get the Substack app by clicking this link or the button below. New chat threads won’t be sent sent via email, so turn on push notifications so you don’t miss conversation as it happens. You can also access chat on the web.

Get app

Open the app and tap the Chat icon. It looks like two bubbles in the bottom bar, and you’ll see a row for my chat inside.