In September 2024 we wrote about the responses to FOI’s that Kathy Gray had made regarding Covid deaths in Northern Ireland. The data in the responses corroborated the main thesis in our book, namely that covid was never a deadly pandemic, that many flu deaths were likely classified as covid deaths and that the responses to covid continue to cause excess deaths and extended waiting lists for critical illnesses.

The data in that article was for the period March 2020 - March 2024 and showed, for example, that in that entire 4-year period only 275 deaths were classified as covid deaths without at least one other cause.

Kathy Gray has now received responses to additional FOIs covering the period March 2024 - March 2025.

The first response contains the following summary table distinguishing all covid-related deaths with covid only deaths:

N Ireland “Covid deaths” March 2020 - March 2025

The full FOI response is here:

That means that, even if we ignore the possibility that many of the covid classified deaths were simply flu, the 5-year fatality rate for Covid only is about 1 in 7,000 (0.014%) of the population, based on an assumed population size of 1.92 million. Compare that to the original Imperial College estimate that over 1% of the UK population would die from covid in the first year alone.

In the second response we find the detailed breakdown of deaths by age and cause:

The key pointsfrom the detailed breakdown are:

It is still the case that not a single person under the age of 38 ever died from “Covid-19” alone.

Flu essentially disappeared as a cause of death between March 2020 and September 2022 - the main period of covid deaths - when it suddenly reappeared just as dramatically as it vanished at the end of Feb 2020.

Here is a chart showing the death pattern for “Covid-19 alone” and influenza for the time period under discussion:

Kathy has also obtained a response to an FOI asking a number of questions in relation to the endorsement and adoption of NICE Covid-19 rapid guideline NG163 in Northern Ireland. Readers will recognise that this was the guideline that ensured many people ‘diagnosed with covid’ died unnecessarily. We will report on that in a future article.