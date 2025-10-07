Last week I spoke with Dr. Brian and Dr. Tro on their popular Low Carb MD podcast. The full episode is here:
We spoke about:
(01:52) Governmental misinterpretation of Covid data and the resulting Covid policies
(12:05) False Covid case numbers
(17:40) The complicity of the scientific, academic, and physician communities in Covid vaccine policies and lockdown policies
(25:12) How flawed and manipulated the PCR test is
(29:02) The true devestation of the lockdowns
(32:55) Colleagues who joined me in challenging the Covid narrative
(35:29) Early warning signs that the mRNA Covid vaccines were not going to be safe or effective
(46:55) How the all-cause mortality data has changed since the initial release of the vaccines
(48:30) Vaccine risk/benefit for healthy, fit people
(49:47) Early red flags about the whole Covid situation and governmental responses
(51:16) How much money people made off of the Covid situation
(54:28) My personal experience fighting the Covid machine
(01:01:39) Israel’s Covid mortality data and suppression of valid data from respected researchers
(01:08:50) Why vaccine related deaths are probably exaggerated
The full podcast is also available on YouTube:
