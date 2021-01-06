More on the inconsistency between the official NHS "COVID Pathways" data and the official "COVID cases" data
I recently posted this article which highlighted the remarkable divergence between people reporting COVID symptoms through the NHS and the 'official' number of cases. Specifically, I was talking about the difference between the daily data reported at https://digital.nhs.uk/dashboards/nhs-pathways (which catalogues all NHS COVID triage pathways through 9…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.