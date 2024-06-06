More people are now asking, was there ever a pandemic at all?
Both the Off-Guardian & Conservative Woman run articles on 'Claim of Function' and Virus Origins
The Off-Guardian has very kindly re-published our article on Claim-of-Function and the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in its entirety, here.
Also, the estimable Paula Jardine has also written a review of our article, here, asking whether there was a pandemic at all.
Jardine’s Conservative Woman review raises many important questions that follow from our article, including:
The scientific debate over the two publicly argued origin stories serves the vested interests of those promoting them. The zoonosis narrative is straight out of the fictitious climate change playbook which claims humans are encroaching on animal habitats like never before, thus conveniently leading to the monstrous OneHealth concept which calls for as many creatures as possible on the planet, human, animal or bird, to be to be subjected to vaccination.
She finishes her review with this statement:
With both origin stories now crumbling, it opens space for another discussion as to whether SARS-CoV-2 was exploited to create the appearance of a pandemic precisely because it was known to be already endemic.
When we look back at the timing of new vaccine product launches and compare these to the epidemiological data, the pattern that emerges appears to show most introductions occur well after the peak of the disease wave has occurred. Dissolving Illusions remains an very accurate title for a book describing this sleight of hand. As a Veteran having served in the Armed Forces, what I can't wrap my head around, is how so many Military Commanders continue to be conned into allowing there own warriors be poisoned? Perhaps the reason may be as simple as, all top generals cash their checks at the same bank irrespective of the banner they carry.
Many animals in zoo died uselessly as well after getting vaccinated as well. Those stories were published just like athletes dropping dead. I haven't saw anyone put together a listing of all the animals that died post vaccination though.