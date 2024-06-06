The Off-Guardian has very kindly re-published our article on Claim-of-Function and the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in its entirety, here.

Also, the estimable Paula Jardine has also written a review of our article, here, asking whether there was a pandemic at all.

Jardine’s Conservative Woman review raises many important questions that follow from our article, including:

The scientific debate over the two publicly argued origin stories serves the vested interests of those promoting them. The zoonosis narrative is straight out of the fictitious climate change playbook which claims humans are encroaching on animal habitats like never before, thus conveniently leading to the monstrous OneHealth concept which calls for as many creatures as possible on the planet, human, animal or bird, to be to be subjected to vaccination.

She finishes her review with this statement: