Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
1d

Heartbreaking to read, it crushes my soul.

Reply
Share
8 replies by Martin Neil and others
Evil Harry's avatar
Evil Harry
1d

Bastards.

Anyone who reads these testimonies should have no faith in the healthcare system.

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Martin Neil and Norman Fenton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture