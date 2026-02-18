Jacqui Deevoy‘s book, Murdered by the State: Involuntary Euthanasia in Plain Sight was released in December 2024 and contains the accounts of forty-two family members of people who died in British hospitals, mostly during the Covid event. The family members contend that their loved ones were euthanised, or murdered, through being given morphine and midazolam.

Many of the testimonies in the book are corroborated by reports published in WATN. Such as this covering the deadly spring of 2020 and the use of unethical and unnecessary use of midazolam & morphine to treat ‘covid’, and a whole series of articles that conclude what we collectively experienced was a pseudo-pandemic.

Here is a heart rending excerpt of the testimony of one of the book contributors:

“MY DAD WASN’T DYING UNTIL THEY MADE HIM DIE”

“I’ve spent the last five years trying to make sense of what happened to my dad. So many people across the UK have died since 2020 and we were told a lot of those deaths were from Covid. But now it’s clear that many weren’t Covid at all – some died from the so-called ‘treatments’, and others, like my dad, were killed by overdoses of end-of-life drugs. I’m talking about midazolam and morphine, pushed under that new NICE guideline – the NG163 protocol – in 2020. They changed the name to NG191 in March 2021 and, by November 2023, those drugs weren’t recommended for treating Covid any more. But for my dad, it was too late.

Back in early 2020, Dad was isolating at home. He was 59, a proud dad, grandad, and great-grandad, and he was terrified of catching Covid. One day, he felt ill and called 111. They diagnosed him with Covid over the phone – no test, no nothing. Next thing I knew, he was taken to A&E and stuck on a ‘hot ward’ for 16 days. Then they sent him home, still ‘Covid positive.’ No one bothered to tell the family he had the virus, and there was no care package waiting for him. He was just dumped back home.

He managed four days before things got bad again.

On the fifth day, he was rushed back to hospital, bleeding heavily from his back passage. Ten minutes after he arrived, they slapped a DNR order on him. That evening, I was told that ‘in-depth conversations’ had happened with Dad about it, and that Dad agreed. I didn’t buy it. Later, I found out the DNR was issued just ten minutes after he got there. Dad had trouble understanding things – he definitely wouldn’t have grasped what was going on. I argued but was told “your opinion is irrelevant: we medically overrule you.” Those words still burn in my mind.

Two days later, they told me Dad had Covid and needed a CPAP machine. They painted a rosy picture – he was on comfort breaks, chatting, eating, doing well. They even said he’d be home soon. I clung to that hope – but it was all lies. Ten hours later, he was dead. The truth? He’d been starved and put on end-of-life care, not recovering like they said. And to top it off, I didn’t find out he’d died for five hours because they kept calling a number I hadn’t used in a decade – even though they’d been ringing me on the right one for 22 days straight.

After he was gone, I got his medical records: what I read broke me. It said they told him he was going to die and that he’d asked for me. That destroys my soul every time I think about it. Then I saw they’d given him midazolam and morphine – end of life drugs that should never be administered together. I dug deeper and learned these drugs were being used as a ‘treatment’ for Covid. The doses were way too high – respiratory suppressants that I’m convinced killed him. My dad wasn’t dying until they made him die.

I’m a sales manager, not a detective but, for half a decade, I’ve been researching these drugs, writing to the hospital, begging for answers. It’s like running in circles.

I shared my story in the 2021 documentary A Good Death? Alongside other families who’d lost loved ones the same way – sudden, unexplained deaths in hospitals and care homes. Talking to them, I realised Dad wasn’t alone; he was one of tens of thousands, maybe more. I’m still fighting to get to the bottom of it, but it’s exhausting.

Five years on and I’m no closer to the truth. All I want is to know why they did this to him – and to us.”

By Nicola Evitts

