Never forget the "covid stays on banknotes" scam
Just another part of the psyops to condition people to accept a cashless society
Nobody can dispute the fact that the covid era has led to a rapid move towards a cashless society, which in turn is a key requirement for the creation of the international digital currency so beloved by the WEF and other ‘One World Government’ proponents.
It is therefore not surprising - and we should not forget it - that the media was pushing the idea …
