'Never vaccinated' vs 'Ever vaccinated' mortality rate illusion
Survivor bias and how to overcome it
Claims of lower mortality rates for vaccinated may be just a statistical illusion
In a previous article, we described the concept of survivor bias in studies that claimed better outcomes for covid vaccinated women in pregnancy: since the greatest risk to babies occur early in pregnancy, the babies of women who are vaccinated during pregnancy must already…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.