NFL Covid-19 protocols: a glimpse into the future restrictions for all unvaccinated - and a problem for studies into vaccine effectiveness
These are the new Covid-19 protocols for NFL players. Eventually these kinds of differences will apply everywhere.
Apart from the civil liberties issues, the fact that only unvaccinated will be routinely tested also means that data on vaccine effectiveness will be massively biased because the vast bulk of people being tested will be asymptomatic unvacci…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.